NICKMERCS is reportedly now a part-owner of FaZe Clan - Dexerto

Superstar Twitch streamer and content creator Nick’ NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is a part-owner of FaZe Clan, according to information put out by The Verge. Although Kolcheff is a member of FaZe, neither he nor the organization have officially announced any ownership deal.

NICKMERCS is one of the most popular gaming content creators in the world, and his recruitment to FaZe Clan became one of the bigger stories of 2019 after his messy departure from 100 Thieves.

In their April 22 piece on Kolcheff, The Verge introduced him, among many things, as a “part-owner” of FaZe. Officially, there has been no information put out by the streamer or the organization that indicates he’s a part-owner, so this is the first mention of such a deal.

During one of his recent streams, Kolcheff was asked about whether he plans on becoming a co-owner of FaZe at some point down the line, but all he offered in response was a wry smile before walking away from the camera.

Nickmercs when asked if he's gunna be a co-owner of FaZe Clan 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/bcf8KdQMhr — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 12, 2021

We have since reached out to FaZe Clan, but they have yet to respond with an official comment.