MrBeast gives away private island in “insane” 100M subscriber milestone video

MrBeast reached 100 million YouTube subscribers on July 28, and finally celebrated the massive milestone by giving away a private island in his most “insane” video yet.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is one of YouTube’s most prolific personalities. He’s achieved viral status many times over — most notably taking the internet by storm for his ‘Squid Game’ recreation last year.

After years of orchestrating insane challenges like the star-studded Creator Games, starting his own fast food chain, and even founding his own charity, MrBeast finally reached the coveted 100 million subscriber mark last week.

To celebrate, Donaldson promised fans his most “insane” video ever… and he delivered just a week later.

MrBeast uploaded his highly-anticipated video on August 4, in which he flew out one hundred of his subscribers to compete for a private island he’d bought just for this occasion.

This is just the tip of the iceberg for MrBeast, whose channel has already reached 101 million YouTube subscribers in the week following his big achievement on the platform.

This makes MrBeast the second most-subscribed independent creator on the platform, following right behind Swedish creator Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg, who recognized his achievements ahead of his milestone last year.

The sky’s the limit for MrBeast — and only time will tell where his already prolific career will take him next.