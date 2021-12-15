How to watch MrBeast Creator Games ft Bella Poarch, Logan Paul & more

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson’s original series “The Creator Games” is soon to be back with its third installment. The tournament-style competition will feature 15 of the biggest YouTube stars like Bella Poarch, Logan Paul, and more.

On October 17, 2020, We saw TikTok stars Charlie and Dixie D’Amelio battle against creators like KSI, Dream, George Not Found, in a three-hour competition for a hefty prize of $300,000.

The stakes are higher this year, as Donaldson has placed 15 of the largest YouTubers in the latest installment for a total of $1,000,000 — more than double the prize from the second Creator Games.

The game was filmed inside of SoFi stadium and features challenges like tag, hide and seek, a target challenge, and more. Here’s how to tune in and catch the latest episode yourself, as well as who all is participating.

Advertisement

How to watch The Creator Games presented by MrBeast

Part one of “The Creator Games 3 Presented by MrBeast” will air on December 16, 2021, at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT on MrBeast’s YouTube channel.

Part two of the video will air on December 18, 2021, with the winner being announced at the end of the video.

Who’s participating in The Creator Games 3?

The third episode of The Creator Games will feature a special appearance from Dr Phil and Olympic Athlete Kenny Bednarek. They will appear as hosts for several challenges, but will not be in the competition themselves.

Read More: Twitch streamer banned after Mizkif accidentally makes stream viral

Here are the 15 YouTubers participating in the challenges:

Airrack

Bella Poarch

Larray

Lexi Rivera

Logan Paul

Mark Rober

Matpat

Pierson

Preston

Quackity

Rosanna Pansino

Ryan Trahan

Sofie Dossi

Zach King

ZHC

While Logan Paul has already revealed the ridiculous way that he lost The Creator Game, we still will have to wait to see which YouTuber takes home the grand prize — and what they do with it.

Advertisement

Shortly after we saw the D’Amelio sisters win the last competition, they pledged to donate their 300k winnings to charity.