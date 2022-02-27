MrBeast donates $400k of YouTube merch from Dream & more with philanthropy channel

In a new video for Beast Philanthropy, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson gave away $400,000 worth of YouTube merch to people in need after donations from creators like Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and more.

MrBeast is one of the biggest creators on YouTube, with over 90 million subscribers on his main channel, which he recently celebrated the 10 year anniversary of.

He’s well-known for his charitable efforts, including campaigns like Team Trees and Team Seas, as well as his own charity channel Beast Philanthropy.

Revenue from the YouTube channel goes back into the charity, and with viewers’ help, he’s given away thousands of meals to those in need.

Advertisement

In a video uploaded on February 26, Jimmy revealed his latest big endeavor. He explained that they’d reached out to various different YouTubers to ask them for their extra merch, including creators like Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Yes Theory, and more.

The total amount of merch was worth over $400,000, and they set about giving the clothing items away to 30 different locations.

They visited a huge number of different schools where they let the kids pick out some of their favorite YouTuber’s merch, and Jimmy got to interact with plenty of fans at the same time. They also gave away items to other locations like homeless shelters.

Advertisement

Jimmy ended the video by asking viewers to get their favorite creators to give away some merch to Beast Philanthropy, as they want to do the same thing in a couple of months’ time with “10 to 20 times” the amount of merch given away in this video.

He asked creators to DM the Beast Philanthropy Instagram page to give away their own merch.

The comment section was filled with praise for MrBeast and his team for helping kids in need, with many calling the project “awesome.”