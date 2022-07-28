MrBeast becomes second YouTuber to hit 100m subscribers after PewDiePie

Jacob Hale . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has become one of the biggest names on the internet in recent years, with the ability to create viral YouTube videos like no other, and many other creators looking to imitate his work and success. Now, he’s joined a truly elite club by reaching 100 million subscribers on the platform.

MrBeast started his YouTube channel in 2012 and, after a slow-burning growth on the platform, really started to blow up from 2017 onwards, growing by the millions with his insane challenges and huge money giveaways and productions.

After years of making this insanely viral content and creating the blueprint for creators that want to see success online, MrBeast has finally hit the incredible milestone on July 28, 2022.

He joins a very short list of channels to have reached 100m subscribers. Of the four channels that have hit the milestone, only one is an individual YouTuber, of course being PewDiePie.

With his 100 million subscriber video having been in the works all year, Beast and his team have been preparing for this moment for some time and putting together a project to really celebrate the historic achievement.

There are several other accounts chasing the 100m subscriber milestone, the most notable of which are all kids channels, run by and targeted at young children. They are Kids Diana Show and Like Nastya, who are both currently around 98m subscribers.

Where MrBeast goes from here is unknown. He’ll no doubt be eyeing up overtaking PewDiePie to become the most-subscribed YouTuber, and now he’ll no doubt believe the sky is the limit. How long for him to push to 150m, 200m, or even further?

As one of the most-subscribed YouTube channels, 100m was always inevitable for MrBeast, and his fans will be delighted to finally see it happen.