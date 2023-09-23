MrBeast claims he could’ve helped Netflix “immensely” with Squid Game reality TV show

MrBeast is one of the most famous and fastest growing YouTubers in the world, especially following his hit Squid Game recreation video.

YouTube star MrBeast has claimed he could’ve helped streaming platform Netflix “immensely” with their Squid Game reality TV show.

MrBeast currently holds the title of the biggest independent YouTuber in the world, sitting at the top of the platform with a staggering 185 million subscribers. It’s no wonder the YouTube star is the king of the platform too, always pushing boundaries when it comes to making content.

While his videos have continued to get bigger and better over the years, one stands out among them all. That being his viral Squid Game recreation, amassing over 500 million views on YouTube to date.

Squid Game took the world by storm in 2021, becoming the most popular show to air on Netflix only 12 days after its release, where fans began to call on MrBeast to recreate the hit Korean drama series. It’s fair to say when the video eventually arrived, MrBeast completely smashed it out of the park, creating an almost identical real-life Squid Game that was even praised by the show’s writer.

Now, over two years since Squid Game’s release, Netflix has announced its own real-life reality TV show based on the series. Despite his viral recreation, MrBeast wasn’t involved at all in the making of the show, yet claims he could’ve helped Netflix with the production.

MrBeast says he could’ve helped Netflix with Squid Game reality show

Following the recent announcement, fellow YouTuber Casey Nesitat asked MrBeast if had any involvement in Netflix’s new adaption of Squid Game.

To much surprise of his fans, the 25-year-old revealed he had nothing to do with the new reality TV show. Although he claimed he could’ve helped Netflix “immensely” with what he learned shooting his own version of the show — and would’ve even done it for free.

“I’m not involved. Kind of funny because I learned so much from my filming of this and I probably could have helped them immensely (and would have done it for free haha)” he wrote.

Squid Game: The Challenge is set to release on November 22, 2023, and is expected to have the biggest cash prize in reality TV show history with $4.56 million up for grabs to match the 456 players.