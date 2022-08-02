MrBeast giving away private island to celebrate 100M YouTube subscribers

MrBeast recently become the second independent YouTuber to reach 100M subscribers and to celebrate he is giving away a private island.

Over the last 10 years, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has worked tirelessly to become one of the biggest creators on the internet. From Minecraft let’s plays to recreating Squid Game, his content has evolved to become the most extravagant videos on the platform.

In pursuit of becoming the best YouTuber, MrBeast has achieved some incredible milestones. His most recent achievement was being the second independent creator to hit 100M YouTube subscribers. The first was PewDiePie who lost the race to Indian music record label T-Series.

Before MrBeast reached 100M, he teased his celebratory video on Twitter. He stated that the 100M special would be his most expensive video to date, and he couldn’t wait to share it with his fans.

MrBeast giving away private island

Now, in a YouTube short uploaded on August 1, MrBeast details just what the video is. In celebration of 100K subscribers, the content king philanthropist is giving away a private island.

But of course, he isn’t simply giving it away to someone without a challenge. He explained how he brought 100 random subscribers to the island to compete for it and yet again emphasized that this is the most expensive video he’s ever filmed “by far”.

The video goes live Thursday, August 4 at 4 PM EST. MrBeast also stated that the first person to comment on the video gets $10K, and at the time of writing the short already has 9 million views.

Outside of the surface details, MrBeast didn’t reveal too much. It does seem as if competitors will have to make fire at one point and take a swim in a very blue pool. But the rest will be revealed on Thursday.