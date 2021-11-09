Mizkif shoots down suggestions he could dump Twitch for YouTube swap

Mizkif shot down suggestions he should dump Twitch for YouTube, claiming it won’t happen anytime soon because he’s too “Twitch-oriented,” although he admitted the door is always open.

Mizkif and his community are firmly established on Twitch. In 2021, he was among the top 50 most viewed streamers on the platform. He’s also formed close bonds with some of its biggest names, including Pokimane.

But after a wave of streamers including DrLupo and TimTheTatMan left the platform after signing exclusive deals with YouTube, Mizkif’s fans wondered whether he’d do the same.

He assured them he won’t, but also revealed what might entice him.

“I don’t know. I’m never going to say the door is not open,” he said initially. But then he changed his mind. “I love the culture of Twitch. Until that fades or is at a point where I believe it’s not good, I don’t think I would leave.”

However, he admitted it’d be a different story if he had more friends on YouTube. “I’d be more inclined to switch if more of my friends were there. I think the biggest problem I see if I ever went to YouTube is I’d be lonely.”

“If I had an ecosystem to work with, I would be much more willing. I totally would switch over. But until that ecosystem is there, I do not see myself wanting to leave here. Because the reality is I am so Twitch-oriented.”

Mizkif mentioned that his only friend on YouTube at the moment is Valkyrae. They occasionally collaborate, although she might be more hesitant after he shamelessly roasted her over the RFLCT drama.

All his other friends are on Twitch. So, unless something drastically changes and they all jump ship, he’s adamant that he won’t be going anywhere. At least, not anytime soon. But that could always change down the track.