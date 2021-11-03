Mizkif surprises Make-A-Wish Twitch streamer with hundreds of gifted subs

Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo and his community gifted hundreds of Twitch subs to a Make-A-Wish patient during their first meeting on stream.

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish charity foundation, thousands of children and teenagers suffering from cancer and other life-changing illnesses have been provided the opportunity to do something they have long dreamed about doing.

On November 2, 2021, Mizkif was able to provide a long-lasting positive memory for someone who requested to meet him after a brain malformation placed the teenager in a hospital for several weeks.

After a brief conversation with the teen about his illness and some of his hobbies, including being a Twitch streamer by the name of OriginalXG, Rinaudo and his community decided to head over to his channel and provide what could be the largest hype train he’s ever had.

Mizkif gifts hundreds of subs

The teenager started off the conversation by explaining his illness to the community: “Two years ago, I had a huge headache so I went to bed. I woke up blind in one eye, ran to my parents, and almost immediately passed out. I woke up two weeks later with half my skull missing and partial vision.”

He continued on to explain that he had a brain AVM, which is a tangle of abnormal blood vessels connecting arteries and veins in the brain.

Shortly after the explanation, Mizkif and OriginalXG turned to a box sitting on the table behind them. Before they started, Matthew went back to his computer to look up the teen’s Twitch channel — and hundreds of the creator’s fans followed.

Starting off at less than 1,000 followers on Twitch and an unknown about of subscribers, Mizkif and his community provided a moment to remember as the teenager is currently sitting at over six times the number of followers.

As for his subscribers, however, the community banded together and gave OriginalXG an over 3,000% completed hype train which provided the streamer with several hundred subs with 100 of them from Mizkif himself.