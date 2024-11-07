JiDion shuts down streamers who claim streaming is harder than working a real job

After multiple creators argued that streaming is harder than working a real job, JiDion weighed in to shut down those claims.

Over the years, many Twitch streamers have shared their thoughts about streaming versus having a real job, with some saying full-time content creation is harder than working a traditional 9-5.

Political streamer Hasan said it back in February, while OTK co-founder Asmongold quickly agreed with him. FaZe Clan members Max and Lacy revived the conversation months later, sparking backlash from viewers in the process.

Creators believe that the pressure of always having to entertain people, travel, and other aspects of streaming outweigh the stress of working a regular job.

On Thursday, November 7, YouTuber JiDion shut these claims down completely, saying that working a 9-5 is harder than streaming full time.

“Working a 9-5 is harder. No if ands or buts. When you don’t know if you’re gonna have enough to put food on the table that outweighs the stress a multi-millionaire streamer goes through. Sure some aspects are harder but anybody would rather be in our position none of us are ever willingly clocking back in,” he said in the post.

Users flocked to the replies on his post to share their thoughts, with many in agreement with his statement.

“This shouldn’t even be a conversation tbh,” one user commented.

Another said: “Being a streamer would be stressful but that’s really up to you how much it stresses you out.”

“Speaking the truth as always my boi some folk just feel entitled after making it,” a third replied.

JiDion’s not the first major creator to speak out against claims that streaming is harder than a real job. Back in March, Pokimane weighed in on the situation during a stream.

“Streaming is not the hardest job you can have, for sure, by far. I do not think streaming is a difficult job. I just wanna make that very clear,” she said.