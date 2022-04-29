Mizkif explains why $10m isn’t enough for him to go to YouTube Gaming

Popular Twitch streamer Mizkif has explained why $10m isn’t enough money for him to go to YouTube Gaming, saying the platform is missing a lot of features that might make him change his mind.

Back in August 2021, DrLupo announced that he had signed an exclusive contract with YouTube Gaming that saw him leave Twitch after almost 10 years. Soon after, TimTheTatman and Ludwig followed suit.

These high-profile Twitch streamers leaving for YouTube sparked discussion about the platform, including the Tatman himself who said YouTube Gaming is better than Twitch.

In a recent video, Mizkif revealed that $10,000,000 isn’t enough to get him to leave Twitch for YouTube — and explained why.

Mizkif explains $10m isn’t enough to switch to YouTube

Mizkif and his community talked about the recently rumored Twitch changes during his broadcast, leading the creator to upload a video regarding the topic.

During the stream, he mentioned that it would take a “fat check” for him to move to YouTube Gaming. Shortly after, a chatter asked if he would do it for 10 million dollars.

“10 million? No way. I’d rather gamble and stay with Twitch, to be honest with you,” he explained.

(Topic starts at 4:55 in the video)

Mizkif has hinted at what it would take for him to switch in the past and in the video, he went into more detail.

“If YouTube starts to make good progress and things start happening like ratings, a live section, and a directory, my pay for going over there would be less and less,” He explained. “Until then, it will be more.”

It’s no surprise that Mizkif is hesitant to change platforms right now in his career. With nearly two million followers and an average view count of 43,840 — he’s doing pretty well for himself.