Mizkif accidentally leaks Twitch revenue live on stream

Mizkif was blown away by the number of interactions during his latest stream. So much so that he accidentally revealed his weekly Twitch revenue while being live.

Mizkif, who is also known as Matthew Rinaudo, has been streaming since 2016 but quickly shot to fame in 2018 when he gained popularity for serving as a cameraman for fellow streamer Ice Poseidon.

While most streamers keep quiet about their finances and how much they earn from their live streams, sometimes the numbers get leaked.

This is exactly what happened on Mizkif’s recent Just Talking stream, The streamer was blown away by how many comments and interactions he was getting on his stream. He went closer to the computer to get a better view.

This is when he accidentally made his Twitch page available for viewers to see, where his revenue for the past week was stated.

According to his Twitch profile, Mizkif made $13,168.32 in Twitch revenues between September 5 to September 11, 2023, which was $2,189.90 more than he’d earned the week prior. This number does not include sponsorships or any other forms of income.

“Oh, I just showed my revenue,” Mizkif said before letting out a laugh.

He then quickly removed the page for viewers to see.

Fans react to Mizkif’s leaked Twitch revenue

Fans were far from shocked when they saw the number Mizkif was earning, but instead tried to calculate how much he earned when he was more active with his streams.

One person wrote: “It’s wild that he could actually probably earn 3-4x more if he were super consistent with his streams. Man will drop a 5-hour Apex-solo-trio stream to 20k viewers and then go play League to 4k viewers for 3 months straight lol.”

Another wrote: “Mizkif streamed for 14 hours. That’s about ~$1k per hour from Twitch.”

“The funny part is, that’s like nothing compared to what he actually makes,” a third wrote.

A fourth commented: “13k a week and this ain’t even close to peak miz and he streams a lot less…”

Not all streamers are secretive about how much they earn. Destiny revealed in July 2023 that he pays his YouTube editor 45% of his total revenue, which comes to over $30,000 per month.

