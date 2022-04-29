 Machine Gun Kelly buys Logan Paul's mansion for $7.5 million - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Machine Gun Kelly buys Logan Paul’s mansion for $7.5 million

Published: 29/Apr/2022 21:00

by Virginia Glaze
Machine Gun Kelly buys Logan Paul's mansion for $7.5 million
YouTube: Logan Paul, Ryan Serhant, WIRED

Share

Logan Paul

Music artist Machine Gun Kelly has officially purchased YouTube star Logan Paul’s California mansion for a whopping $7.5 million price point.

YouTuber star, NFT connoisseur, and boxer Logan Paul has seen a major shift in his career as an online entertainer over the past few years.

As such, he’s seen fit to relocate from his home in Encino, California to the sprawling, sunny beaches of Puerto Rico — a decision that was met with some contention at the time.

The star broke the news of his relocation in early 2021, and his home back in the continental U.S. has been sitting on the market ever since… at least, until now.

Advertisement

On April 29, 2022, it was reported that Machine Gun Kelly had purchased Paul’s mansion for $7.5 million. That’s a bit more than Paul paid for it back in 2017 ($6.6 million), but less than his reported asking price of $9 million.

That being said, MGK is getting some sweet amenities, like an in-ground pool, a wine cellar, and a podcast studio. (Paul has since made his IMPAULSIVE podcast mobile, travelling to the likes of Iceland to host an episode with Thor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson.)

The house boasts seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, along with an additional eight smaller bathrooms throughout.

Logan Paul CA mansion overview
YouTube: Ryan Serhant
Logan Paul’s Encino mansion is now under the ownership of Machine Gun Kelly.

It’s reported that MGK made the purchase after moving out from a shared house with bandmates to live with fiancé Megan Fox, although it’s unclear if she was involved in the transaction.

Advertisement

Paul has officially said goodbye to his roots in Los Angeles and is now living in a mansion that’s worth a reported $10 million. It’s likely a welcome change for the star, whose Encino home was broken into a number of times during his stay there.

logan paul house outdoor
YouTube: Ryan Serhant
Paul’s past Encino house has a spacious outdoor area – including ample room for grilling.

Paul has yet to comment on the purchase at the time of writing — probably because he’s busy training up for a potential fight against Paddy Pimblett amid reports of returning to combat sports this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement