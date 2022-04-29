Machine Gun Kelly buys Logan Paul’s mansion for $7.5 million

Music artist Machine Gun Kelly has officially purchased YouTube star Logan Paul’s California mansion for a whopping $7.5 million price point.

YouTuber star, NFT connoisseur, and boxer Logan Paul has seen a major shift in his career as an online entertainer over the past few years.

As such, he’s seen fit to relocate from his home in Encino, California to the sprawling, sunny beaches of Puerto Rico — a decision that was met with some contention at the time.

The star broke the news of his relocation in early 2021, and his home back in the continental U.S. has been sitting on the market ever since… at least, until now.

On April 29, 2022, it was reported that Machine Gun Kelly had purchased Paul’s mansion for $7.5 million. That’s a bit more than Paul paid for it back in 2017 ($6.6 million), but less than his reported asking price of $9 million.

That being said, MGK is getting some sweet amenities, like an in-ground pool, a wine cellar, and a podcast studio. (Paul has since made his IMPAULSIVE podcast mobile, travelling to the likes of Iceland to host an episode with Thor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson.)

The house boasts seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, along with an additional eight smaller bathrooms throughout.

It’s reported that MGK made the purchase after moving out from a shared house with bandmates to live with fiancé Megan Fox, although it’s unclear if she was involved in the transaction.

Paul has officially said goodbye to his roots in Los Angeles and is now living in a mansion that’s worth a reported $10 million. It’s likely a welcome change for the star, whose Encino home was broken into a number of times during his stay there.

Paul has yet to comment on the purchase at the time of writing — probably because he’s busy training up for a potential fight against Paddy Pimblett amid reports of returning to combat sports this summer.