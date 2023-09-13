Mizkif assures fans he makes way more than was leaked on Twitch

Mizkif revealed the jaw-dropping amount of money he makes per month after accidentally leaking his weekly earnings in a viral Twitch stream.

On September 12, prominent streamer Mizkif accidentally showed off his weekly earnings from Twitch in a broadcast that took social media by storm.

Fans were shocked to see that Mizkif had apparently raked in over $13,000 in just a week, sparking a massive conversation online as to the revenue earned by large streamers versus the regular income of the average working-class person.

Article continues after ad

In fact, several big names weighed in on the debate, including platforms like Kick, streaming org OTK, and even Asmongold.

Article continues after ad

Mizkif reveals he makes $80k monthly from Twitch ad revenue

Mizkif responded to the viral moment in a YouTube video the very next day, where he revealed that he actually makes far more than the amount that was leaked during his broadcast.

According to Mizkif, his earnings were $13k because he actually didn’t stream as consistently as usual that week. Instead, his normal weekly income is usually around $20 – $25k.

Article continues after ad

This means that Mizkif makes anywhere from $80K – $100K per month — but he explained that he isn’t making these big bucks off of his subscribers.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Instead, Mizkif claimed that a majority of his income stems from ad revenue and Twitch Turbo viewership. However, even then, Mizkif says that he and other content creators generally earn the bulk of their cash through sponsorship deals.

Article continues after ad

The streamer also urged viewers against donating or subscribing to large creators like himself, using his own income as an example. Instead, he advised them to subscribe to smaller streamers, and also urged them to get Twitch Turbo if they’re regular Twitch users.

Article continues after ad

“You don’t need to subscribe to me,” Mizkif said. “I am totally okay. While I appreciate your support, I don’t need the money. You don’t need to donate.”

Fans were generally pleased by Mizkif’s response to the issue, with many thanking him for his transparency about such a sensitive topic.

It’s true that some creators are earning major money from their platforms — such as Corinna Kopf, who claimed that she makes up to $2 million monthly from OnlyFans, alone.

Article continues after ad