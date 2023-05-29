Pokimane says it’s “unfortunate” Mizkif joined Rumble

Twitch streaming star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys was left confused after learning that Mizkif had inked a deal to broadcast on Rumble.

As the streaming wars heat up, with Twitch facing serious competition from Kick and YouTube, another site, Rumble, has stepped in to offer contracts to big streamers.

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed broke records with their first-ever Rumble camping trip stream on May 26. Following this event, Mizkif secured a deal with broadcast on the platform as well.

While Mizkif claimed he would only be live on the site twice a week, Pokimane seemed a bit concerned that he was streaming on the platform.

Pokimane wants to speak with Mizkif about Rumble contract

During a May 29 broadcast, Pokimane’s chat was asked to talk about Mizkif joining the “right-wing” Rumble, prompting her to investigate.

Rumble has been in the news before due to its supposed commitment to free speech and giving those banned on other platforms a place to stream.

For instance, controversial influencer Andrew Tate hosts his content on Rumble, and when Joe Rogan was facing backlash for spreading what some considered to be “misinformation,” Rumble offered him $100m to leave Spotify.

“I mean, he obviously did it for money, which is unfortunate, because I don’t think he needs the money,” Pokimane remarked to her viewers. “Honestly, I should talk to him about this on stream. That’s probably the fairest way to do this.”

It will be interesting to see what ends up happening if Poki ends up confronting Mizkif about his decision and if he reconsiders streaming on Rumble.

In any case, with Rumble acquiring some big names already, it’s anyone’s guess who else they have lined up to offer contracts to as more platforms compete to acquire top talent in the streaming world.