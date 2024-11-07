Pet pig named Strawberry goes viral after getting drunk in owner’s garage

A couple in Colorado who celebrated the Fourth of July and forgot about the cases of beer in their garage were reminded where they stored the beverages after their pet pig Strawberry had a party all to herself.

You never know what the next thing to go viral on TikTok will be, but if the video has a cute animal in it, you know it’ll have a good chance to rack up millions of views. This was the case for Strawberry.

Strawberry is a 7-year-old Juliana pig that is free to roam around the hobby farm they call home in Gill, Colorado alongside her owner Morgan Mullins, and Strawberry’s best friend, the duck.

Mullins told Newsweek: “Her best friend is a duck – at least the duck thinks so – and she roams our small hobby farm doing what she pleases. She enjoys going in and out of the house as she wants, but she mostly prefers outside.”

Mullins posted a video of Strawberry in September 2024 which has gone viral on TikTok with over 2.7 million views, showing the pig drunkenly walking around the house after finding the alcohol stash.

The creator explained in the text overlay “Strawberry got into a case of assorted beers in the garage. She is so drunk.”

The video shows Mullins’ partner surveying the empty beer boxes, splashes of beer all over the floor and dozens of cans scattered across the garage, plus a duck quacking in the background—just to add to the chaos.

It was actually the duck that warned Mullins that something was going on out in the garage. When the pig owner finally got around to checking what all of the fuss was about, she was quickly reminded of a leftover stash of beer that she had in her garage from the 4th of July festivities.

The clip then shows Strawberry, first standing still and vaguely glancing at the camera, before she tries to head to one of her sleeping spots. But it’s clear the beer has affected her, as she hesitates, stumbles and trips over her feet as she makes her way to bed.

Strawberry had discovered them at some point that night and left behind a trail of evidence.

“When we went out, we found all the empty beer cans, and then a very drunk Strawberry,” Mullins explained.

Part of the evidence was the fact that Strawberry looked rough. The pet pig was stumbling, bumbling, and rumbling around the yard after consuming a number of different alcoholic products.

Luckily it didn’t seem to have a lasting effect on Strawberry, as the day after her drunken late night shenanigans, the pig was doing just fine. If she was even the slightest bit hungover, Strawberry wasn’t showing it at all.