Madison Beer slams social media harassment: "I've been bullied, discredited & attacked" - Dexerto

Madison Beer is one part social media star and two parts beloved music artist — but as a public figure, she’s had her fair share of harassment, and she’s had enough of the hate.

Madison Beer is no stranger to being a target of vitriol from angry critics online. The star has faced allegations of lying about getting plastic surgery, accused of copying Ariana Grande, and even bashed over her (admittedly controversial) favorite novel.

As such, it comes as little surprise that Beer is done with the constant criticism, as evidenced by her vocal tweets decrying rampant “bullying” on social media platforms.

In a string of posts on May 5, Beer hit back at the backlash she receives on a regular basis, admitting that it has caused her to feel like she “never wants to leave” her home again due to the hate.

i struggle so fuckin much to do such simple things bc of all the mental health things i deal w that i’ve talked about publicly and still !!! still i am literally bullied and made fun of NONSTOP (btw REGARDLESS if u don’t even know someone struggles… why be so mean to people?) — madison beer (@madisonbeer) May 5, 2021

“I struggle so ****ing much to do such simple things because of all the mental health things I deal with that I’ve talked about publicly, and still!!! Still I am literally bullied and made fun of NONSTOP (btw REGARDLESS if you don’t even know someone struggles… why be so mean to people?),” the singer wrote.

Beer went on to tackle the time-worn argument of “if you can’t handle the heat, stay out of the kitchen,” claiming that people who use social media should be able to do so without fear of getting randomly harassed by total strangers a world away.

i hate this narrative of “don’t make music or b on social media if u can’t handle it” how abouttttt no! don’t be a fuckin dick to people it’s not hard. & if it IS hard for u to either be kind or just not..say anything… do some introspection on yourself & stop worrying about me — madison beer (@madisonbeer) May 5, 2021

“I don’t be a ****ing *** to people, it’s not hard,” she continued. “And if it IS hard for you to either be kind or just not… say anything… do some introspection on yourself and stop worrying about me.”

It seems that fans were quite receptive to Beer’s comments, prompting the singer to open up more about her history with harassment, stating that she’s been “bullied, discredited, attacked and made fun of every day of my life since I was 12.”

exactly. i’ve been bullied, discredited, attacked & made fun of every day of my life since i was 12. how could people expect that to not take a mental toll on someone? https://t.co/HuimczkOBf — madison beer (@madisonbeer) May 5, 2021

No matter your opinion on Madison Beer, it’s important to remember that there’s always a real person on the other end of the smartphone screen — and that, influencer or not, words do have an effect on those they’re aimed at.