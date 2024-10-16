KSI drags Tom Holland’s alcohol-free beer into one-sided beef with DanTDM

KSI has fired another shot at DanTDM in his month-long feud with the YouTuber. This time using an alcohol-free beer from Tom Holland to get his point across.

KSI has been in a rough spot following the release of his song ‘Thick of It’. People have come out in droves to poke fun at the tune including Drake, IShowSpeed, and Connor McGregor.

With all that going on for the content creator, people might have forgotten about his ongoing beef with YouTuber DanTDM sparked by criticism of PRIME’s Lunchly venture. Or, they would have if KSI would let them forget.

A month on from the beginning of the conflict, KSI has used an alcohol-free beer developed by Tom Holland to bring the issue back up. Using the situation to parody DanTDM’s post on X that kicked off the beef, it doesn’t look to have landed the way KSI intended.

DanTDM’s original Tweet criticized KSI and business partner Logan Paul’s Lunchly initiative as “selling crap to kids who don’t know better than to trust the people who are selling it to them”. In that post, the YouTuber also brought into question the idea of content creators selling products that don’t “benefit their fans”.

In response, KSI has fired multiple shots back. This time, he’s attempted to mirror DanTDM’s initial post as a means of invalidating the criticism. Most people engaging with the post don’t seem to see the connection.

“He’s marketing this to adults. You know, people who can make their own decisions. You’re selling a glorified Lunchable,” one user explained. “There’s no way you are using a recovering alcoholic and his passion project of offering non-alcohol alternatives to other struggling alcoholics to justify a Lunchables dupe,” another replied.

KSI did qualify in the thread that he wasn’t being serious. “Just another dig at DanTDM because I’m petty,” he elaborated.

Since DanTDM’s initial critique of Lunchly, the YouTuber has not made any follow-up comments. KSI isn’t ready to let the issue go, however. He recently used Kai Cenat’s McDonald’s collaboration to make a similar point.