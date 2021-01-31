Logo
Corpse Husband shades Spotify for not featuring his music in playlists

Published: 31/Jan/2021 19:58

by Virginia Glaze
Corpse Husband shades Spotify over play views
YouTube: Corpse Husband / Spotify

Corpse Husband

The viral YouTube star and music artist known as ‘Corpse Husband’ has seemingly thrown shade toward Spotify for not promoting his music in any of their official Editorial Playlists.

For those out of the loop, Corpse Husband is more than your average influencer. While he’s been creating content on YouTube for some time — mostly narrating horror stories and playing video games — he skyrocketed to popularity in late 2020, becoming a huge presence on the platform for his deep voice and hilarious shenanigans in games with other top creators.

However, Corpse isn’t just a gamer; he also creates original music, which can be heard on his YouTube channel and streamed via Spotify. Due to his burgeoning internet presence, his songs have amassed a huge viewership record.

In fact, his song “E-Girls Ruined My Life” has garnered over 30 million views at the time of writing. That’s nothing to sneeze at!

Despite his musical success and otherwise viral internet stardom, it seems that Spotify hasn’t exactly been promoting his songs, as revealed by the star in a biting tweet on January 31.

In the post, Corpse showed a screenshot of his analytics, which showed that a mere 1% of his Spotify plays had come from the platform’s official Editorial playlists.

Despite this disparity, Corpse made sure to thank his fans for all their support, noting the vast majority of his Spotify plays come from his supporters.

“To clarify, a lot of bigger artists get a good amount of their plays from big Spotify editorial playlists, which is what Spotify’s editorial team pushes to large amounts of people,” he explained. “Labels get their artists on there, etc.”

Corpse’s latest announcement has led to an outpouring of support from his fans, with some listeners noting that his music has reached Spotify’s “United States’ Viral Top 50” list in spite of seemingly being spurned by Editorial playlists.

It seems that, despite Spotify’s decisions, Corpse’s music is a hit with his fanbase — one that has earned him a surprisingly massive online following.

Freaky video of Chucky attacking people on NYC Subway goes viral

Published: 31/Jan/2021 19:50

by Theo Salaun
chucky nyc viral video
Instagram, @subwaycreatures

A bizarre, possibly frightening video of the creepy doll character, Chucky, has gone viral as the Child’s Play villain attacks a commuter in New York City’s subway system – and no one stops to help.

First appearing in 1988’s Child’s Play, Chucky has become an iconic character in pop culture as an uncomfortable doll with uncomfortable appetites. Over 30 years later, Chucky seems to have made his return and is terrorizing — or at least trying to terrorize — New York City.

According to his cinematic origins, Chucky is a doll that became possessed by a serial killer through a voodoo ritual. This creepy character then uses various tools and spooky maneuvers to kill people and whatnot.

As the latest, viral version goes — Chucky is back and emboldened, and is now willing to attack people in broad daylight in the middle of a crowded subway. Possibly respecting social distancing guidelines, and possibly more confused than afraid, no one really seems to react too emphatically to what has now been revealed as a “social experiment.”

In the video, you can see Chucky grab at a lady’s leg and bag as she loudly complains and asks him “what the f**k is wrong with you?” While she grapples with this halloween costume squealing and grabbing her ankles, bystanders simply move away or take out their phones to record the scene.

As it turns out, the video’s makers have confirmed to the NY Post that this was a staged “social experiment” involving an actor playing Chucky and another playing the intentionally maskless damsel in distress.

The makers were hoping that bystanders would “at least help her out,” but also wanted to see if the ‘victim’s’ masklessness “would affect people helping her out in this situation.”

As has become painfully (or, more appropriately, painlessly) obvious, the experiment proves that no, people will not help out someone who is wrestling with an adult in a halloween costume at the end of January.

That conclusion should be expected from a city that has become all too familiar with costumed shenanigans for content. In recent years, Eric Andre has performed ridiculous stunts on the subway for The Eric Andre Show and, in the past year, “Buddy the Rat” has grown in infamy as someone dresses in a full rat costume and goes about their business on the subway.

While New Yorkers don’t appear threatened by a 1988 slasher film villain, one has to wonder if they were simply following guidelines and would have behaved differently if the acting victim was wearing their mask.