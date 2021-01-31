Corpse Husband shades Spotify for not featuring his music in playlists

The viral YouTube star and music artist known as ‘Corpse Husband’ has seemingly thrown shade toward Spotify for not promoting his music in any of their official Editorial Playlists.

For those out of the loop, Corpse Husband is more than your average influencer. While he’s been creating content on YouTube for some time — mostly narrating horror stories and playing video games — he skyrocketed to popularity in late 2020, becoming a huge presence on the platform for his deep voice and hilarious shenanigans in games with other top creators.

However, Corpse isn’t just a gamer; he also creates original music, which can be heard on his YouTube channel and streamed via Spotify. Due to his burgeoning internet presence, his songs have amassed a huge viewership record.

In fact, his song “E-Girls Ruined My Life” has garnered over 30 million views at the time of writing. That’s nothing to sneeze at!

Despite his musical success and otherwise viral internet stardom, it seems that Spotify hasn’t exactly been promoting his songs, as revealed by the star in a biting tweet on January 31.

In the post, Corpse showed a screenshot of his analytics, which showed that a mere 1% of his Spotify plays had come from the platform’s official Editorial playlists.

It’s completely all you guys, always. Thank you so much pic.twitter.com/tBAZdu7W0s — CORPSE (@CORPSE) January 31, 2021

Despite this disparity, Corpse made sure to thank his fans for all their support, noting the vast majority of his Spotify plays come from his supporters.

“To clarify, a lot of bigger artists get a good amount of their plays from big Spotify editorial playlists, which is what Spotify’s editorial team pushes to large amounts of people,” he explained. “Labels get their artists on there, etc.”

to clarify a lot of bigger artists get a good amount of their plays from big Spotify editorial playlists, which is what Spotify’s editorial team pushes to large amounts of people, labels get their artists on there, etc I never get on them and 1% of my plays is from them all u — CORPSE (@CORPSE) January 31, 2021

Corpse’s latest announcement has led to an outpouring of support from his fans, with some listeners noting that his music has reached Spotify’s “United States’ Viral Top 50” list in spite of seemingly being spurned by Editorial playlists.

It seems that, despite Spotify’s decisions, Corpse’s music is a hit with his fanbase — one that has earned him a surprisingly massive online following.