 Madison Beer hits back at fans calling her "Wannabe Ariana Grande" - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Madison Beer hits back at fans calling her “Wannabe Ariana Grande”

Published: 20/Nov/2020 17:59

by Alice Hearing
Madison Beer accused of copying Ariana Grande
Instagram: Madison Beer

Share

Madison Beer

TikTok star and singer Madison Beer has hit back at fans after they accused her of trying to copy Ariana Grande in a recent post to Instagram.

On November 19, Madison Beer posted a picture of herself to Instagram sporting a cute half-up half-down, high ponytail, and subsequently faced a number of Ariana Grande fans implying that she was copying the globally famous artist.

One fan posted a picture of Madison alongside a parody of the tracklist for her next album which was a version of Ariana’s “Positions” tracklist, making it out to look like Madison copied her. Another fan commented on the’s picture saying “Ohh thank you, Ariana! No, wait that’s Madison Beer.”

In an Instagram Live, when asked about fans describing her as an “Ariana Grande Wannabe” she responded asking people not to pit them against each other, expressing that she has her own unique identity separate to the singer.

Madison Beer Instagram
Instagram: Madison Beer
Madison Beer said she has her own unique identity separate from Ariana

“I’ve openly supported and loved and been a fan of Ariana for years and years and years, so I think she would say and I would say that she makes things and does things to inspire what an artist is all about. I think that it’s a little sad and hurtful when people are bullying and harassing me and taking away the legitness of anything I do.

“I don’t think that we’re to be compared and that we’re our own people. She’s definitely inspired me because she’s one of my idols. I love her and it makes me sad when I see people pinning us against each other. I don’t see why there would be a problem with her positively impacting me or anyone else.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by exposing i guess :)! (@exposinghouse)

She finalized with a strong request to Ariana stans saying: “People should stop comparing women and let them all do their thing on their own.”

After the video was posted, Madison’s own fans echoed her requests online, with one fan writing: “Madison and Ariana are two queens and they both have a completely different style. I hope the comparisons are finished as soon as possible.”

While some members of either fandom are still at war with each other, some appear to have taken Madison’s request on board.

Entertainment

Charli D’Amelio shuts down accusations of using racial slur in video

Published: 20/Nov/2020 20:07 Updated: 20/Nov/2020 20:10

by Dexerto
Charli D'Amelio speaks to the camera during a video.
YouTube: Charli D'Amelio

Share

Charli D'Amelio

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio has experienced a rough few days, losing over a million followers after critics took issue with a joke she made during dinner — but now, a fellow influencer is accusing her of using a racial slur in a resurfaced video.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s most-followed content creator, at one point reaching well over 99 million followers just this month.

However, the 16-year-old internet superstar has begun to lose followers by the millions, after critics took offense to a joke she made during a family dinner, where she appeared to complain about not reaching 100 million followers in the span of a single year.

She took to Instagram live shortly after the mass unfollowing began, revealing that she’d even been sent death threats over the scandal — but now, a popular YouTuber is accusing Charli of using a racial slur, adding even more fuel to the fire.

Charli D'Amelio is shown next to Chef Aaron May.
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family
Charli D’Amelio has come under fire for a joke she made during an episode of “Dinner with the D’Amelios.”

The YouTuber shared a video that appeared to show Charli and older sister Dixie rapping along to a song that dropped the slur, although the audio appeared to be highly distorted and a fan had zoomed in on Charli’s face.

Charli, having already clapped back at this particular YouTuber before, was quick to shut down the rumors by sharing the original video, which was markedly different than the version that had been spread online.

@trishlikefish88##stitch with @valerioleaked ##greenscreen♬ original sound – trishapaytas

In the real video, Charli and Dixie sing along to a number of different songs, the audio for which is not distorted, and never drop a slur throughout the video’s entirety.

“If you would like to see Dixie and I dancing with the actual sound, feel free to check out my Instagram story,” Charli said of the situation.

It seems like critics are doing everything they can to shut down the young star’s success, even after she tearfully explained that her 100 million follower “joke” was because she had something special in store for her fans, should she have reached the milestone in time.

Being defended by the likes of James Charles and others, it seems like Charli has a good support system in place — but this drama just goes to show how truly brutal the internet can be when it picks a target.