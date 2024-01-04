Logan Paul finally launches CryptoZoo website to refund NFT buyers

YouTube star Logan Paul has finally launched a website to refund buyers of his CryptoZoo NFT’s, and says he’s filed a lawsuit to hold “bad actors” responsible for “derailing” the infamous project.

In August 2021, YouTube star-turned-WWE heel Logan Paul announced he was launching a crypto-coin-based game called ‘CryptoZoo,’ where players could collect, breed, and trade animal ‘hybrids’ as NFTs.

However, his project soon came under fire as critics accused him of “ripping off” Adobe stock images for the hybrid animals — but that paled in comparison to the backlash that ensued after his highly-anticipated game failed to launch.

Article continues after ad

After an explosive public argument with investigative YouTuber Coffeezilla, Paul announced a $1.3 million refund program for those who’d invested in the project in a January 2023 YouTube video.

Article continues after ad

Cryptozoo / Instagram: Logan Paul Logan Paul first revealed his CryptoZoo project in 2021.

A year later, it seems that Paul is finally making good on his promise, as detailed in a lengthy post on Twitter/X on January 4, 2024.

Logan Paul files lawsuit against “bad actors” in CryptoZoo scandal

In his post, Paul announced that he’s launched a buyback website where fans can submit a form to receive a refund for their Base Egg and Base Animal CryptoZoo NFTs for their “original purchase price.” These forms can be submitted through February 8.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Paul also claimed that he has actually lost money on the CryptoZoo project, saying he is “personally committing more than $2.3 million to buy back Base Eggs and Base Animals from every person who intended to play CryptoZoo.”

Article continues after ad

That’s not all; Paul even went on to say that he is filing a lawsuit against the “bad actors” who “derailed” his CryptoZoo project. Paul linked out to the 25-page suit in a Google Drive file, which he made public for all to see.

Article continues after ad

“This lawsuit is the result of an exhaustive investigation that included the review of the entirety of conversations and tracking nefarious trading activity related to the project,” he wrote. “Nefarious trading activity taken behind our backs, without our knowledge, and with the intention of defrauding us all.”

The YouTuber then confirmed that CryptoZoo would not be launching, putting an end to this chapter that has haunted him with accusations of “scamming” fans for years.