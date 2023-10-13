Drake bets $850k on Logan Paul ahead of Dillon Danis boxing match

Rap star Drake has wagered $850,000 on Logan Paul ahead of the YouTube star’s highly-anticipated match against Dillon Danis on October 14.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis is shaping up to be one of the biggest influencer-boxing events of the year, due in no small part to the two rivals’ escalating feud.

Although Danis has had beef with the Paul brothers for a number of years, he’ll finally get the chance to settle things with Paul on October 14 — and in an attempt to “sell” their fight, he’s been going after Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal, on social media.

In fact, Danis’ posts about the model became so excessive that she was granted a restraining order against him and is seeking “no less than $150,000 in damages” due to explicit photos and videos of her that he reportedly published online.

Instagram: DillonDanis, ninaagdal Nina Agdal (right) was granted a temporary restraining order against Dillon Danis (left) after the fighter failed to show up to court for the hearing in September.

It’s safe to say that interest is extremely high for this particular bout. Fans are wondering how Logan will fare in defending his fiance, while his critics are vying for Danis to “get revenge” for the victims of Paul’s Cryptozoo initiative.

In fact, it looks like the fight has sparked so much interest that even major celebrities are getting in on the action — one of them being Canadian rap star Drake.

Drake bets $850k in favor of Logan Paul KO’ing Dillon Danis

On October 12, Drizzy posted on Instagram showing that he’d placed a massive $850k bet in favor of Logan Paul winning by knockout.

“Never bet against personal vendetta and settling scores,” he wrote alongside a crying laughing emoji.

Logan Paul has since responded to Drake’s bet, saying in an Instagram stories post that it was “easy money” for the ‘Fancy’ rapper.

Instagram: loganpaul

Drake isn’t alone in this prediction. In fact, Paul is the overall favorite to win, boasting a -580 favorite rating on FanDuel. This puts Paul at an implied probability of over 85% chance to take home the victory, according to experts at Oddschecker.

In comparison, Danis has just an 18% implied probability to win, making him the underdog of the fight. Despite Danis having a massive fanbase backing him online, it doesn’t look like many expect him to win on October 14.

This wouldn’t be the first time Drake has placed a bet in favor of the Paul brothers. In fact, Drake bet $400k on Jake Paul taking the W over Tommy Fury back in February — but unfortunately for him, Jake ended up losing the bout by split-decision.

For now, only time will tell who will come out on top as the Prime Card approaches. For more information on how to tune into this highly-anticipated match, check out our hub right here on Dexerto.