Logan Paul says Donald Trump refused to sell hat he wore in assassination attempt

Brothers Jake and Logan Paul are willing to spend a whopping $12M for the hat former President Donald Trump was wearing when he survived an assassination attempt, but it’s not for sale.

On July 13, 2024, the internet was roaring after a man attempted to kill former US president Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania and narrowly missed the his head, instead grazing his ear.

However, the shooter did kill a firefighter attending the event. The would-be assassin, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, was taken down by a counter-sniper.

During an episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Jake and Logan Paul, who are both avid supporters of Trump, expressed interest in buying the hat the presidential candidate was wearing during the shooting.

“$2M for the hat he was wearing during the attempted assassination and my full endorsement,” Logan said. “Not that he needs it, but that’s my offer.”

Not to be outdone, Jake countered with a $3M offer, instantly leading Logan to push for $4M, Jake to counter with $5M, and Logan to once again raise the price to $6M.

(Segment begins at 55:00)

“I legitimately would pay, with the current money I have now, my max would be $12M,” Jake admitted.

Logan opted to “go halfsies” on the hat and urged his brother to “cheekily” ask Trump who has the hat and what he’s doing with it if the two were to link up.

However, ‘The Maverick’ also revealed that he had already asked Trump himself for the hat, and it simply wasn’t for sale. “They’re not prepared to sell it. That is a family heirloom. Why the f**k would they sell that to us?”

The podcast bidding war for the hat is just the latest example of the sibling rivalry between the two brothers. As it turns out, Logan had even told Trump he asked Netflix about stepping in for Mike Tyson after the retired boxer had to postpone his return to the ring against Jake, indicating that the bros could finally be willing to square off against each other.

Although the two haven’t confirmed a fight just yet, the co-owner of Jake Paul’s MVP said Netflix wanted a bit more build-up if the two were to box, so a bout between the two could very well happen sooner than later.