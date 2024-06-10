Logan Paul “humbles” Bradley Martyn in secret MMA fight

YouTube stars Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn finally settled their feud with a secret, unsanctioned MMA fight — one where Logan claims he “humbled” his rival.

Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn have been discussing a fight for years now. Rumors first sparked in 2020 after Paul offered $10K to “any influencer who can beat me in a wrestling match” and called Martyn a “worthy opponent” after he expressed interest in a bout.

Four years later, the two have finally made good on their plans to fight… but it wasn’t a public event on a massive card in the style of Jake Paul.

Instead, the two met up for a secret fight at Martyn’s Zoo Culture gym to duke it out in an MMA match that was not filmed, allowing the two influencers to sort out their differences with no spectators and no pressure.

Paul’s friend and fellow podcast host, Mike Majlak, shared footage of the two YouTubers embracing after completing their bout, with both parties appearing satisfied.

“Good sh*t,” Paul excitedly congratulated his opponent. “Bro, thanks for letting that happen. Sometimes, bro, boys gotta be boys, man!”

Despite fans asking someone to “leak the CCTV footage,” Majlak claimed that “Brad unplugged all the [cameras],” saying he “wanted the video as bad as y’all. Just some old fashioned sh*t.”

Paul would later offer some more insight on their bout, saying in another post that he “humbled a bodybuilder in a fist fight” — so it looks like he was the won who ended up winning.

This result comes as no surprise to fans, thanks to the YouTuber’s experience in boxing matches against the likes of KSI and Floyd Mayweather, as well as his time in the ring with the WWE.

This marks what appears to be the final chapter in his feud with Martyn, which has quite a history. In 2023, the two butted heads after Martyn claimed he wanted Jake Paul to lose his bout against Nate Diaz, prompting Logan to call out the YouTuber over his “lame” comments about his little brother in a heated rant.

Shortly afterward, Martyn offered himself up for a fight with Paul, challenging him to “come to my gym, no cameras, no content… we can just fight in front of Zoo Culture.”

One year later, this fight has finally come to fruition exactly as Martyn laid out in his stipulations, officially putting their beef to rest for good.