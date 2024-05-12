Logan Paul claims George Janko lied about IMPAULSIVE mistreatment

George Janko came out swinging against Logan Paul on his podcast, the George Janko Show, claiming that he fought Paul in court for better pay. Additionally, Paul claimed that Janko didn’t get fired from IMPAULSIVE but rather that he quit of his own accord.

The IMPAULSIVE podcast was ravaged by a very public falling out between George Janko and Logan Paul, one that was caused partially by Logan Paul directly insulting Janko’s religion. This is something he’s since apologized for numerous times and admitted he was in the wrong about.

However, Janko’s accusations against his former boss go much deeper than that, with him claiming he had to pay $10k a month to stay on IMPAULSIVE and that he wasn’t properly compensated for his time.

In response, Logan Paul released a video showing some of the numbers behind it and claimed that Janko was fabricating many of his gripes against him as an employer.

First, Logan Paul claimed that Janko had a company credit card for any fees directly related to the show and that all lodging, travel, etc., were covered. Additionally, he said Janko made just over $317k total during the 15 months he was on IMPAULSIVE while showing an invoice outlining his total pay.

“As well as having his own credit card, all expenses related to the show were paid for, including all travel and lodging obviously. George’s total reimbursement came out to $20,317. I’d love to see any books that show otherwise, spending $120k a year to be on a show is a little confusing.”

Paul also claimed that his former co-host wasn’t fired from the show but that he quit and didn’t reply to Logan Paul’s attempts to repair their friendship.

“George did not get fired, he quit, I’ll touch on that in a second. But, after he quit, I called him. Frequently. I reached out, I wanted to reconcile the friendship, I invited him to my birthday party, Wrestlemania, and even my ranch a few weeks later, he chose not to come.”

The last major issue for Paul was that Janko chose to take a brand deal with Celsius. This energy drink brand directly competes with PRIME, and he felt hurt there wasn’t an opportunity to match Celsius’ offer and back Janko’s new show as a direct sponsor before he took the deal.

According to Logan Paul’s account, this Celsius deal is the main reason he doesn’t want to have Janko back on the show. Paul also admitted to his own faults in this, claiming that there’s a lot he could have done better and that he’d still be open to reconciling despite all these issues.

George Janko hasn’t replied to Logan Paul’s claims in his video at the time of writing.