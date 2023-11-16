IShowSpeed shows off massive $10 million mansion

YouTube star IShowSpeed wowed fans after showing off his new $10 million home, joining the echelon of other content creators who have purchased their own massive mansions.

IShowSpeed is one of the most popular streamers on the net. After getting handed a permanent ban from Twitch in December 2021, Speed made a home for himself on YouTube, where he’s been broadcasting ever since.

In the years following his now-reversed Twitch ban, Speed has become one of the most-viewed streamers on YouTube. Thanks to his over-the-top stunts and larger-than-life personality, he’s raking in the followers and the dough.

In fact, Speed got to show off the fruits of his labor on November 16, when he gave fans a tour of his new mansion — a home worth millions of dollars.

YouTube: IShowSpeed IShowSpeed is one of the most prominent streamers on the net.

IShowSpeed flexes new $10 million mansion

First, Speed showed off his spacious bedroom, complete with two massive walk-in closets that hadn’t yet been filled up, as he’s still moving in.

Then, he took fans into his bathroom. The room was equally spacious, with a tub on one side and a shower on the other, both connected by the same wall.

The living room was just as impressive, boasting a spiral staircase, a huge living space, a wine cellar, and even an office tucked away in the back corner.

Of course, Speed’s house wouldn’t be complete without its own gym — nor its own pool, which he jumped into with a backflip at his fans’ request.

According to Speed, the home is worth $10 million. Fans are giving Speed their congrats in the wake of this latest massive achievement for the streamer.

Speed is far from the only content creator who could get his own episode of MTV Cribs, though. Recently, Jake Paul took fans on a tour of his $16M mansion in Puerto Rico — which happens to be right next door to his big bro’s house, who coincidentally bought a 66 million-year-old triceratops skull because, you know, why not.