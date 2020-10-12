 Footage shows Logan Paul's LA mansion was broken into again - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Footage shows Logan Paul’s LA mansion was broken into again

Published: 13/Oct/2020 0:10 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 0:11

by Virginia Glaze
Logan Paul speaks to the camera.
YouTube: Logan Paul

Share

Logan Paul

Although Logan Paul is one of YouTube’s most popular content creators, being internet famous is no cakewalk, as his home has seemingly become the subject of yet another break-in.

Logan Paul is famous across the social media space for his wild, high-energy vlogs and successful podcast, which both follow his days as a former Vine star before the platform went downhill.

Advertisement

Paul has since settled down somewhat considerably in terms of his content — but his status as an internet sensation is drawing less-than-favorable types to his personal address.

On October 12, news broke that Paul’s home may have been broken into, as shown by smartphone footage shared by Drama Alert. The footage shows residents speaking to police, claiming that someone had jumped over the locked gate of the Encino mansion.

Advertisement

(Topic begins at 1:13)

During his talk with law enforcement, the resident claimed that he’d been able to get the trespasser out of the home “very nicely,” noting that he “didn’t seem too crazy,” and clarified that no one had been expecting the person at all when asked if he may have been living there.

While Paul has yet to confirm the break-in via his social media accounts, this would be far from the first time someone has shown up at his home uninvited; Logan performed a citizen’s arrest in 2018 after a stranger broke into his house and fell asleep on his sofa.

Advertisement

That’s not all; Paul even had to issue a public statement in June 2019, after a fan showed up at his house two days in a row.

Reports from TMZ state that the fan tried to gain entry to the house on both occasions, ringing the front doorbell and attempting to hop the fence before being scared off by Logan and his housemates.

This latest news comes mere days after vlogging star David Dobrik experienced a frightening encounter with a mentally disturbed fan, who stalked his home for several days and even keyed his assistant’s new car before he called law enforcement.

Advertisement

In this day and age of social media, privacy is becoming an ever-increasing issue as more and more celebrities find themselves faced with invasive fans and invasions of their personal space and property.

Entertainment

TEKKEN responds after viral UFC KO leads to fighting game comparisons

Published: 12/Oct/2020 20:06

by Michael Gwilliam
UFC fighter performs Tekken move
UFC/Tekken

Share

Fighting Games UFC

The official TEKKEN Twitter account has responded after fighting game fans started comparing a legendary UFC KO that went viral over the weekend to a move from the franchise.

On Saturday, October 10, UFC Middleweight sensation Joaquin Buckley scored one of the most outrageous knockouts in history against his opponent, Impa Kasanganay.

Advertisement

During the second round of the fight, Kasanganay caught Buckley’s foot as he attempted a body kick. However, the fighter was quick to improvise and turned his precarious position to his advantage by firing off a 360-degree spin kick to his adversary’s jaw, resulting in a brilliant KO.

The knockout went viral both in and out of the MMA world, with many folks commenting on the extraordinary feat – one group in particular being fighting game fans.

Advertisement

In a tweet by user ‘high_light,’ a video of the knockout plays, and is then followed by a clip of TEKKEN’s Lee Chaolan performing the Mist Trap Throw.

“Buckley landed literal TEKKEN sh*t last night,” the account captioned the video.

After the video got some attention on Twitter, even the official TEKKEN account took note and quote-tweeted the video with its own amusing caption. “*clears throat* 𝙆.𝙊,” they said, further spreading the already-viral moment.

Advertisement

 

The Mist Trap Throw has proven to be a difficult move to perform in-game, with many fighting game blogs and videos providing tutorials for players. However, thanks to the UFC, both the move and Lee Chaolan may be getting a bit of a boost in popularity.

The only thing crazier would be a UFC fighter literally pulling off a Hadouken from Street Fighter in the octagon.

Nonetheless, we can’t wait to see what other crazy moves Joaquin Buckley has in his arsenal, and if he can bring them to the table the next time he squares off against an opponent.

Advertisement