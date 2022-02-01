Logan Paul wants Jake to fight Floyd Mayweather after rejecting Dubai rematch

Logan Paul is ruling out a possible rematch with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather over a lack of payment for their first bout, but wants ‘Money’ to fight his brother Jake instead.

The Maverick has been very vocal about Floyd Mayweather not paying him for their 2021 exhibition bout for quite some time, even going as far as asking NFL star Antonio Brown to put in a word for him.

In the seven months since their June bout that ended without a winner, Logan has jabbed at Mayweather, referring to the 50-0 champ as a “dirty little rat” for refusing to pay up.

Now, Logan has revealed that he was originally offered a rematch against Mayweather in Dubai – something he turned down in an instant.

Logan Paul declines Floyd Mayweather rematch

According to The Mirror, Logan claims he was originally asked if he wanted to fight Floyd again, this time on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Hotel in Dubai.

“They asked me if I wanted to fight Floyd Mayweather again, Jeff did… one of Floyd’s guys. On top of that Burj Al Arab with that tennis court in February,” Paul revealed.

However, he had no interest in partaking with the money issue from their first fight still haunting him. That said, he did have an interesting counter-offer up his sleeve.

Will Jake Paul fight Floyd Mayweather?

“I told him to f**k himself, first of all you have to pay me the rest of the money that you owe me. Second of all go f**k yourself, but what if I give it to Jake?” Logan recalled firing back.

A potential fight between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather could be one for the ages, as both competitors are currently undefeated. Plus, the younger Paul brother has a history with Mayweather. Notably, The Problem Child stole Floyd’s hat during the build-up to his sibling’s fight and even reportedly sent a “disrespectful” DM to his girlfriend.

While Jake himself has said he may not fight until the summer of 2022, Logan seems to have his next fight set, this time against Brazilian comedian and singer Whindersson.

We’ll have to see if a fight between Jake and Mayweather even comes to fruition and if Logan ever actually ends up getting paid.