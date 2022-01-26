Logan Paul pleads with Floyd Mayweather to pay him for 2021 boxing match

YouTube star Logan Paul is still hounding boxing legend Floyd Mayweather about payment for their 2021 exhibition match — even going so far as to beg NFL star Antonio Brown to put in a word.

On June 6, 2021, YouTuber Logan Paul made history by facing off with 50-0 boxing champ Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout that turned heads around the world.

Although Paul went the distance against his storied opponent — and ended up sparking a media frenzy over the whole ordeal — he claims he still has yet to see a paycheck for his monumental undertaking.

Paul first spoke out about this alleged lack of compensation in December 2021. He followed up in January 2022 by calling Mayweather a “dirty little rat” for not paying him in the six months after their fight.

Weeks later, Paul is still making every effort to get his money from ‘Money’ Mayweather — even conscripting the likes of NFL star Antonio Brown.

Paul brought up the subject during a January 25 episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, where Brown was featured as a special guest after his viral walk-off during the Buccaneers vs jets game earlier this month.

Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol. It’s been 6 months. but no worries @Floydmayweather, @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4 pic.twitter.com/0G8SZ960IM — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 2, 2022

Logan Paul bends Antonio Brown’s ear about Floyd Mayweather payment

“Could you tell him to pay me, bro?” he asked Brown. “Just like, the rest of the money.”

“How far up do you think Logan is on the list, would you say?” Co-host Mike Majlak asked.

“Logan gotta be up there,” Brown answered.

“Raise me on the priority list of people to be paid by Floyd,” Logan joked. “Rich, the next check you’re gonna pay Floyd, get it to me!”

(Topic begins at 18:15)

This latest ploy to get his money from Mayweather comes after a major financial debacle for the YouTuber, who recently discovered that a pack of Pokemon cards he’d bought — valued at $3.5 million — were actually faked.

Luckily, he was able to get reimbursed for his unfortunate purchase (and has seen massive success with his new drink line, Prime Hydration)… but it looks like he’s still eager to get his bag from Mayweather, all things considered.