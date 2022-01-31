Jake Paul still wants to fight Mike Tyson, but there’s a catch

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has responded to rumors that he’s in talks to fight Mike Tyson, confirming he would be down to step into the ring with the legendary boxer.

A rumored fight between Mike Tyson and Jake or his brother, Logan Paul, has been in the air for a few months now, with many excited about a potential contest between the influencers and one of the greatest boxers of all time.

While Mike Tyson himself has shut down any possible bout, stating he doesn’t think he will “ever do stuff like that anymore” after his 2020 exhibition return against Roy Jones Jr, Jake Paul still wants to make it a reality.

During an interview on MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, The Problem Child responded to the rumors and why a fight with Tyson would pose some big challenges.

(Segment begins at 3:04:50 for mobile users)

Jake Paul responds to Mike Tyson fight reports

“It’s not real,” Jake Paul explained in regards to a fight against Tyson being in the works. “I would fight him, though. But there were never any discussions about that.”

Paul also touched on Tyson not wanting to step into the ring again, citing a conversation he had with Iron Mike on New Years and how the two get along great.

“He’s a friend,” Jake said. “So, if we were to fight, who knows, but it would be weird. I don’t know if I’d really want that. But there have been no discussions.”

As for when Jake plans to fight again, the YouTuber revealed that August or September could mark his return to the ring, but there’s always a chance that he returns sooner if the stars align and the right opponent presents themselves.

Needless to say, however, it doesn’t seem like Jake will be fighting Mike Tyson anytime soon – even though he would be down to take a punch from the 55-year-old.