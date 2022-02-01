Jake Paul reveals early plans for his boxing return in 2022

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has shed some light on when he expects to step back into the boxing ring, but he isn’t sure who his next opponent will be.

Jake Paul has been on a slight boxing hiatus since he knocked out Tyron Woodley in their rematch at the end of 2021. In fact, he’s even teased a move into MMA.

Despite those teases, the social media star has been called out by a few potential opponents – including former Middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, and current Cruiserweight world titleholder Mairis Briedis, with Briedis even getting a tattoo to make it happen.

As it currently stands, the YouTuber hasn’t agreed to fight anyone, nor is he back in fight camp mode. However, he does have a rough idea as to when he wants to step back into the ring.

On January 31st, the ‘Problem Child’ appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, discussing his Dana White diss track, how his boxing promotion is going, as well as his recent investment into the UFC.

As the topic of his next fight came up, Jake remained coy on his plans, noting that he has plenty of irons in the fire. “There is a lot of other aspects of my life that are really busy. I’m going to these press conferences over the next two weeks to promote Taylor vs Serrano,” he told Helwani.

“I am very busy on the business side of things with my venture capital fund, so, I haven’t even got back into the gym or been training. I need to have a discussion with my coaches. So, probably like August or September. Maybe later.”

Timestamp of 32:12

Jake also noted that there isn’t really a stand-out name when it comes to picking his opponent, and he’s not in a rush to pick one.

Some fans might suggest that Jake should be reigniting the feud with Tommy Fury, after the Brit pulled out of their scheduled fight with Jake. Though, Jake has made his thoughts clear on that, and a rearrangement is unlikely to happen anytime soon.