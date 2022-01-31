Logan Paul “accepts challenge” to fight Brazilian star Whindersson

YouTube star Logan Paul has seemingly accepted a boxing match with Brazilian comedian and singer Whindersson, six months after his bout with famed boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Logan Paul is more than a YouTuber. The social media star has gone on to accrue a multi-million dollar NFT empire, has launched his very own sports drink, and even became a pro boxer.

His years-long feud with rival creator KSI sparked a new trend of influencer boxing which — most notably — resulted in his bout against 50-0 boxing champ Floyd Mayweather last year.

It’s been six months since his fight against Mayweather and six months with no word on when his next match will be… that is until he engaged in an unexpected interaction with Brazilian celebrity Whindersson Nunes over Twitter.

On January 31, 2021, Paul tweeted out a post in Portuguese, which translates to read: “Dear Whindersson, I accept your challenge. Keep training.”

Querido @Whindersson, Eu aceito seu desafio. Continue treinando ☺️ https://t.co/PTTNsiH23w — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 31, 2022

Who is Whindersson?

Whindersson Nunes is a Brazilian comedian, singer, and YouTuber, who is best known for his comedic videos on the platform.

The influencer recently faced off against former pro boxer Acelino Popo Freitas in an exhibition match. Although Nunes held his own, he received a fairly gruesome cut to show for his efforts, and the bout ultimately ended in a draw.

After debating whether or not he should continue his boxing exploits, Logan Paul stepped in with his post — and it looks like Nunes is down for the possibility of a fight with one of YouTube’s biggest creators.

“Let’s do it,” the comedian responded with a sunglasses emoji.

If the two step into the ring, it will mark Logan Paul’s fourth-ever boxing match following his bouts against Floyd Mayweather and twice versus KSI. Thus far, Paul’s record is 0-2, with no official ruling given for his fight with Mayweather.

While it’s unclear when or where, or even if, the Logan/Whindersson card is really happening, it wouldn’t be the first time Paul has been approached for a fight recently; just a few days prior, AWE wrestler Britt Baker also hit him with a challenge — which we have yet to see him respond to.