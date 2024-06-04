Logan Paul next boxing fight: Jake Paul vs KSI proposition could tempt WWE star

Logan Paul’s next boxing fight could come on the same day as Jake Paul’s potential bout with KSI, if his younger brother gets his way.

Paul (1-2-1) has enjoyed huge success in the WWE since he signed with the promotion in 2022. The American is the United States Champion and has risen to superstardom during his two-year stint with the company.

But Paul is no stranger to the boxing ring either, having fought four times across his career – including a contest against the former five-weight world champion, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

WWE has been the 29-year-old’s focus in recent months, but a new proposition – from his younger brother, Jake – could tempt him to put the gloves on for the first time since 2023.

Here is all we know about who Paul could be fighting next inside the boxing ring.

Logan Paul next boxing fight

Logan Paul will be fighting Deji in his next boxing match, this February, if Jake Paul gets his way.

Jake wants a brother vs brother showdown that will see him and KSI go head-to-head on the same night as Deji vs Logan.

Deji (2-4-0), is the younger brother of KSI. The 27-year-old has beaten Swarmz and Fousey, while losing to the likes of Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr across the five years he has been active in the ring.

Although the matchup is still unconfirmed, the proposition played out during a social media back and forth between Jake and KSI.

The pair have a longstanding rivalry but have never met in the boxing ring. KSI has fought Logan twice, but now ‘The Problem Child’ wants to avenge his sibling as a pair.

“KSI’s coach saying he is over 200lbs right now? So no weight excuses… Let’s run it for July 20th and then Paul Tyson in October / November,” he posted on social media.

However, that idea was quickly dismissed. “I’ve already got a fight lined up in August,” KSI responded. “Instead of you fighting an OAP at the end of the year (no one wants to see this), fight me in December instead.”

This prompted Paul to suggest early 2025 instead, after his rescheduled fight with Mike Tyson. “I just gave KSI and his forehead the opportunity again for July,” Paul wrote. “He said he’s fighting in August. Cool. I’m fighting in October/November. February it is, 200 lbs, MSG, NYC. Get it done @MostVpromotions.”

Yet the two parties are still to agree on timings, with KSI eager for Paul to leave the Tyson fight alone and take him on at the end of 2024 instead.

“You asked for 185 Jake you fraudulent t**t,” the Brit fired back. “The old folks home has run out of options. This is all just noise. You don’t really want to fight. December, let’s run it at 185. No bulls**t. No excuses.”

Paul then threw in an extra sweetener, teasing the idea of both sets of brothers going head-to-head in a night of boxing that would see Logan vs Deji and Jake vs KSI on the same card.

Given that Tyson vs Paul is set to go ahead between October and December this year, and with KSI fighting in August, a February showdown between the pair is looking like a very plausible option.

Logan Paul last boxing fight

The anticipation for Paul’s last fight against Dillon Danis was through the roof. The animosity between the pair was on another level, with Danis relentlessly targeting Nina Adgal, Paul’s fiancée, in a string of social media posts prior to seconds out.

Paul had the last laugh on the night, however, as he outboxed Danis, eventually winning through disqualification after the former jiu-jitsu world champion tried to perform an MMA move in the dying seconds.

In what was an embarrassing moment for the 30-year-old, he tried and failed to tackle Paul and take him down. It sparked a mass brawl at the AO Arena in Manchester, England as security guards flooded the ring.

After the fight, Paul described Danis’ actions in the build-up to the bout as “inhumane“, as he apologized to Nina for “putting her through that kind of torment” by choosing him as an opponent.

Logan Paul boxing record

Overall, Paul’s boxing record stands at 1-2-1: one win, two draws and one defeat across his four fights so far.

Although yet to knock any of his opponents out, Paul has also avoided being knocked out in any of his bouts to date.

For more influencer boxing matches taking place this year, be sure to check out our hub right here on Dexerto to stay tuned to all the best fights.