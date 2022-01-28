Jake Paul calls out Dana White, Conor McGregor, and more in UFC diss track video

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has finally dropped his fiery diss track on Dana White, and it includes some shots at the UFC, Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and others.

Ever since Jake Paul made his first steps into the fight game, he’s been targeting bigger names – regardless of whether or not they’re a boxer, UFC fighter, or from another sport entirely.

The YouTuber has been engaged in long-standing feuds with UFC President Dana White, as well as Irish fighting superstar Conor McGregor, as they’ve traded blows on social media and beyond.

Now, Jake has taken things up a notch, releasing a diss track on Dana that also includes some pointed shots at Conor, Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, and long-time social media rival KSI.

The aptly named ‘Dana White diss track’ contains plenty of digs at the UFC President and Jake’s beef over fighter pay and lack of health care benefits.

There are also plenty of personal digs too, with Jake calling Dana a “greedy bald b**ch” and referencing his connection to the NELK Boys, as well as mocking Diaz’s lisp and calling McGregor a “rich little weirdo” who hasn’t won in five years.

In the music video, where Jake can be seen putting ‘Dana’ in submission holds inside the Octagon, the cage is also surrounded with signs reading”F**k KSI,” though there is no reference to the YouTuber in the track itself.

“Pay your fighters more, give them health care you scumbag,” Jake says towards the end as the song tails off. “I haven’t met a single person who says anything good about you. I’m keeping my foot on your neck until you tap b**ch.”

Whether or not Dana will respond remains to be seen, however. The UFC President previously stated that he was “done” talking about Jake, but that has only made the YouTuber ramp things up. Who knows where things will go next.