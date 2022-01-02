Logan Paul slams “rat” Floyd Mayweather for not paying him for fight

Logan Paul has called out Floyd Mayweather, referring to the boxer as a “rat” after claiming he still hasn’t been paid for their fight in June 2021.

The Mayweather vs. Paul fight in June 2021 was the biggest fight of the social media star-turned-boxer’s career, even though it ended without a clear winner being declared.

Six months after the fight happened though, Logan took to Twitter to claim he still hadn’t been paid what he’s owed.

Paul calls Mayweather a “dirty little rat”

Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol. It’s been 6 months. but no worries @Floydmayweather, @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4 pic.twitter.com/0G8SZ960IM — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 2, 2022

Responding to an article about how “Money” Mayweather earned so much from their fight he could buy Jeff Bezos’ private jet, Paul claimed it was because he still hadn’t been paid after half a year.

Advertisement

“Yeah, because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol,” Paul claimed. “It’s been 6 months.”

Read More: KSI updates fans on possible Jake Paul fight amid Logan Paul rematch rumors

While he supposedly hasn’t been paid for that fight, Paul seems confident his collaboration with KSI will more than make up for it.

“But no worries @Floydmayweather, @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4,” he added.

There’s still no sign of what this event will feature, leaving fans confused and excited for what’s to come. Some think it could be another chapter in their boxing rivalry, while others think it’s more likely to be a collaborative project between the two social media powerhouses.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Logan has claimed he hasn’t been paid from the fight though. He also called Mayweather a “weasel of a human” for not paying him just a week before as well.

Floyd has yet to respond to the accusations from Paul, and it’s unknown whether he ever will. If he does though, it could potentially set the stage for a round two between the two fighters.