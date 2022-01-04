Floyd Mayweather confirms 2022 boxing return with potential YouTuber clash

Floyd Mayweather is stepping back into a boxing ring once again in 2022 as the combat sports icon has teased a new exhibition bout with yet another YouTube star.

Since Mayweather’s retirement in 2017, a number of unique showcases have followed over the years. His latest in 2021 saw him standing across the ring from social media celebrity Logan Paul.

While the pair continue to bicker to this day, Mayweather now appears to have a new opponent in his sights. After a few months on the sidelines, the 50-0 boxing legend has confirmed an upcoming appearance in Dubai.

On Sunday, February 20, on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Hotel, Mayweather is set to compete. Who’s to be his opponent? Nothing is locked in just yet, but one name, in particular, has piqued his interest.

20-year-old YouTuber Reshad ‘Money Kicks’ Belhasa is currently the frontrunner to face Mayweather in Dubai. The popular social media figure holds a 2-0 amateur record with both wins coming over fellow internet personalities.

“I think since he’s from here, it would be great,” Mayweather said in a January 3 press conference. “The kid Money Kicks is doing great things and I’m liking what I see.”

“I’m ready if you are,” Belhasa soon followed up to more than two million followers on his Instagram account. “Let’s make sure the bag is right.”

Although contracts haven’t been signed, Mayweather doubled down on his intention to perform on the card. Careful not to label it a ‘fight,’ he expressed his desire to host another “limited edition boxing showcase,” as he called it.

“It’s bigger than just boxing,” Mayweather added. We want to give the people some entertainment. I look forward to it.”

A contest against Belhasa would mark a 24-year age gap, the largest in his career since Mayweather competed against Japan’s Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018.