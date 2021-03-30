Are xQc and Adept dating? Hilarious on-stream slip-up confirms Twitch relationship - Dexerto

xQc and Adept have finally confirmed they are dating, after thousands saw the Twitch pair cuddle and kiss during a hilarious on-stream slip-up.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Adept have been roommates for years. It’s always been clear they were close, but many suspected they were more than friends. While the rumors swirled, though, it’s never actually been confirmed.

That is, of course, until now.

They had no choice but to confirm the news after a hilarious slip-up happened on stream. Adept was minding her own business, playing poker at the Diamond Casino & Resort on NoPixel’s GTA RP server.

Then, xQc walked in behind her, cuddled her, and gave her two kisses on the forehead while he spoke to her. He seemingly didn’t realize the camera was on, however, and now hundreds of thousands of viewers have seen the clip.

Naturally, most people considered it to be solid evidence there was were more to their relationship than simply being good friends and roommates. And then, sure enough, Adept finally revealed the truth.

“What if I told you we were never just roommates?” she wrote on Twitter, along with an embarrassed emoji.

She also followed it up with a bit of humor, saying, “I felt bad watching so many people trying to map a timeline from when we went from roommates to dating.”

I felt bad watching so many people trying to map a timeline from when we went from roommates to dating LUL — adept. (@adeptthebest) March 30, 2021

It seems obvious in hindsight, but now it’s officially confirmed. The suspicious were right all along.

xQc hasn’t chimed in or replied to the comments. However, actions speak louder than words, and his slip-up on stream revealed the truth once and for all.