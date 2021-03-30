Addison Rae responds to backlash around Jimmy Fallon appearance - Dexerto

Addison Rae’s recent segment on the Jimmy Fallon show has become the talk of the internet after viewers expressed concern over crediting the Black creators of her dance moves — but what does she have to say about it?

For those not in the loop, Addison Rae is a massively popular presence on TikTok and one of the platform’s most lucrative creators. Best known for her catchy dance videos, Rae has amassed over 78 million followers on the app and has even kicked off a career in the music biz.

However, not everyone is a fan of Rae, especially after her appearance on a March 26 episode of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she pulled off some of TikTok’s most viral dances — which were originally made by Black creators.

Advertisement

This sparked a slew of backlash against Rae, Fallon and the Tonight Show, with many critics wondering why the original creators hadn’t been credited during the widely-broadcasted interview.

While the Tonight Show has placed the creators’ social media handles in the description of their YouTube video of the segment, much of the net still isn’t too pleased with how they handled the situation.

But how does Addison feel about the issue? The star spoke with TMZ on March 29, and made it clear that while she does support the original creators, claimed that it was difficult to credit everyone during the show, itself.

Advertisement

“I think they were all credited in the original YouTube posting,” Rae began. “It’s kind of hard to credit during the show. But they all know that I love them so much. I mean, I support all of them. Hopefully, one day, we can all meet up and dance together.”

She also stated that she is in talks with Fallon “behind the scenes” concerning the backlash in wake of their segment together, but otherwise looks forward to potential future collaborations with the creators of the dances she used on stage.

“I definitely don’t do them justice!” Rae exclaimed. “They’re amazing.”