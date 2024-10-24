Logan Paul admits viral TommyInnit argument “hurt” his feelings

Logan Paul admitted the now viral spat he had with fellow content creator TommyInnit over Lunchly “hurt” his feelings.

During the October 23, 2024, episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul addressed the drama he found himself in earlier in the month when he and British Minecraft content creator TommyInnit.

The online back-and-forth between the two started when the Paul brother posted a private conversation between the two on X (formerly Twitter) in which Tommy grew frustrated with Logan after he failed to return his calls.

The next day, Tommy uploaded a video on YouTube slamming Logan’s new Lunchly product. He poked fun at the lunch kit but claimed he was planning to release a single vape pen called “Vapely.”

He then went on to slam Lunchly for being an unhealthy snack and Logan for promoting and attaching his name to such an item.

Now weeks following this viral exchange, Logan Paul has addressed the situation and began the conversation by revealing just how “hurt” he was by TommyInnit’s comments.

Topic starts at 44:15 minute mark

“I felt inclined to respond because I had a really good relationship with this kid. He hit me up a lot. I thought he was going to be this successful creator, I still do.”

The Paul brother then admitted that while he “deserved to get flamed” for the “ill-placed ad” he also acknowledged that he has no control over “where the f*cking ads go.”

Despite acknowledging his wrongdoing and blame in the situation, he doubled down on the surprise he felt to see Tommy respond in the way he did

“Me and [Tommy] got along so what happened? I was a little hurt and I responded like a child which was just so stupid.”

While Logan was detailing his side of the story, his co-host Mike Majlak added that he “told [Logan] not to” say anything in response.

However, the Paul brother continued, “I should have been promoting Lunchly or something, that’s the mistake I made.”

Before moving on to the next topic in the podcast, Logan also stated that he has learnt from the experience and that he will no longer “feed into this sh*t” unless it is “benefiting [him] in some way.”

At the time of writing, TommyInnit has yet to respond to Logan’s recent comments, however we’ll be sure to keep you updated if he does.