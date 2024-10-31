Logan Paul reveals his fiancé won’t let him do any romantic storylines in the WWE

Logan Paul shut down the idea of ever doing a romantic storyline in the WWE because his fiancé, Nina Agdal, won’t let him.

Logan Paul wears many hats. He’s a content creator, a co-founder of PRIME Hydration, and even a former WWE United States Champion.

During the October 30, 2024, Episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul was asked by his guest, WWE superstar Liv Morgan, if he would consider a romance angle if and when he returns to the WWE.

During his last run in the WWE, Logan Paul found major success as the United States Champion. He held the belt for 279 days before LA Knight eventually beat him.

Towards the end of his conversation with Morgan, Logan Paul revealed that he had pitched to Triple H and that he and Dominik Mysterio teamed up.

Topic starts 1:03:27 mark

Given that Morgan and Dominik are currently romantically linked in one of WWE’s biggest storylines, a producer off-camera asked if Logan would be open to some sort of love triangle scenario between them.

The Paul brother quickly dismissed this idea, but Morgan pressed further and asked if he would be “open to a romance angle on TV” at all. Paul immediately crossed his arms and looked uncomfortable by the question.

Before answering, his co-host and friend Mike Majlak quickly responded, “No shot.”

“Can’t; I’m married with a daughter,” Paul began before explaining, “What would my daughter think of that?” Logan further revealed that he “can’t do it” and loves his fiancé, Nina Agdal, “too much.”

However, Majlak jumped in and revealed, “You want the real answer? He’s not allowed to do it.” Logan added that he is “a little whipped” and confirmed that he was not open to having a romantic storyline in the WWE.

Since his loss to LA Knight, Paul has not returned to the WWE but is expected to make a comeback at some point.

During an earlier point in the podcast, he teased that he is really “thinking about really embracing [his] sexuality” when he does “come back.”

