Logan Paul explains why he's not moving on after Josie Conseco break up - Dexerto

YouTube star Logan Paul has confirmed he and Josie Canseco are no longer together in an unplanned reveal on the Impaulsive podcast with Mike Majlak.

Logan and Josie have had a rocky relationship, separating in mid-February, and rekindling their romance in May. Logan previously described their relationship as “f**king serious. It’s pretty serious.”

But in recent weeks, fans had been speculating as to whether the pair had broken up after rumors circulated, prompted by the two unfollowing and then refollowing each other on Instagram.

But in the November 24 episode of Impaulsive, Logan confirmed the rumors were true. Mike Majlak, Logan, and George Janko were discussing the art of sliding into girls’ DMs, and appeared to accidentally land on the topic of Logan’s break-up with Josie.

After Mike briefly brought up the topic of why Logan would be chatting to girls, he hesitantly revealed that Josie was in fact his ex. “It might come off a little odd, these exchanges I’m having with women who aren’t my girlfriend…ex-girlfriend.”

The YouTuber added that he’d rather not reveal the details of their split, preferring to keep this part of his life private. “I’ve always really valued the privacy of my relationship because my life is already pretty public so I don’t feel like either Josie or myself needs to give an explanation if we don’t feel like it.”

The trio also discussed how hard it is when a relationship is in the public eye when fans make assumptions if either side is spotted out with other people. Logan said, “It is hard when you have a relationship that is so much in the public eye.

(Topic starts at 21:50)

“You leave people guessing, like when I’m on a podcast and talking like I’m single, but I am,” before confirming that “It was a special time for both of our lives. It just didn’t end up working out.”

Logan also explained he was finding it hard to move on, “I’m not f***king around. I’m not even at flirt stage yet. There’s a hump to get over before I feel comfortable being back at it.”

In the meantime, Logan revealed that he’d bought an adorable puppy to focus all his love and attention on before trying to date again.