 Logan Paul explains why he's not moving on after Josie Conseco break up - Dexerto
Logan Paul explains why he’s not moving on after Josie Conseco break up

Published: 25/Nov/2020 13:10

by Alice Hearing
Logan Paul Jose Canseco breakup
YouTube: Logan Paul

Impaulsive Logan Paul

YouTube star Logan Paul has confirmed he and Josie Canseco are no longer together in an unplanned reveal on the Impaulsive podcast with Mike Majlak.

Logan and Josie have had a rocky relationship, separating in mid-February, and rekindling their romance in May. Logan previously described their relationship as “f**king serious. It’s pretty serious.”

But in recent weeks, fans had been speculating as to whether the pair had broken up after rumors circulated, prompted by the two unfollowing and then refollowing each other on Instagram.

But in the November 24 episode of Impaulsive, Logan confirmed the rumors were true. Mike Majlak, Logan, and George Janko were discussing the art of sliding into girls’ DMs, and appeared to accidentally land on the topic of Logan’s break-up with Josie.

Logan Paul Josie Canseco
YouTube: Logan Paul
Logan and Josie had a rocky relationship from start to finish

After Mike briefly brought up the topic of why Logan would be chatting to girls, he hesitantly revealed that Josie was in fact his ex. “It might come off a little odd, these exchanges I’m having with women who aren’t my girlfriend…ex-girlfriend.”

The YouTuber added that he’d rather not reveal the details of their split, preferring to keep this part of his life private. “I’ve always really valued the privacy of my relationship because my life is already pretty public so I don’t feel like either Josie or myself needs to give an explanation if we don’t feel like it.”

The trio also discussed how hard it is when a relationship is in the public eye when fans make assumptions if either side is spotted out with other people. Logan said, “It is hard when you have a relationship that is so much in the public eye.

(Topic starts at 21:50)

“You leave people guessing, like when I’m on a podcast and talking like I’m single, but I am,” before confirming that “It was a special time for both of our lives. It just didn’t end up working out.”

Logan also explained he was finding it hard to move on, “I’m not f***king around. I’m not even at flirt stage yet. There’s a hump to get over before I feel comfortable being back at it.”

In the meantime, Logan revealed that he’d bought an adorable puppy to focus all his love and attention on before trying to date again.

Fortnite

NickEh30 gets Twitch streamer banned for allegedly stream sniping

Published: 25/Nov/2020 4:48 Updated: 25/Nov/2020 5:07

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
NickEh30 Fortnite Stream Sniping
Epic Games / NickEh30

NickEh30

NickEh30’s latest Fortnite tournament was quite a spectacle, but it was tainted by an alleged stream sniper, who was reported and subsequently banned despite maintaining his innocence.

Nick ‘NickEh30’ Amyoony has been hosting a series of Fortnite tournaments in recent months. The latest one was the NickEh30 Cup. It gave players a chance to compete against some of the game’s biggest names in the scene for a chance to win $10,000.  

It was all positive for the most part. A lesser-known professional Fortnite player named  Crumble managed to impress and take home the prize. However, the tournament was marred with some unfortunate stream sniping drama.

NickEh30 Fortnite stream sniping ban

In the final match, several other players landed on NickEh30, including a Twitch streamer named ArchieFN. He eliminated NickEh30 and danced on his body for the better part of 30 seconds.

NickEh30 was less than impressed and looked disappointed and deflated on stream. It was a stark contrast to his usual upbeat and positive vibe. He was convinced ArchieFN was stream sniping and hopped into the replay mode to report him and a few others.

Fortunately, Epic Games responded almost instantly and banned ArchieFN for 24 hours as soon as he returned to the lobby. You can watch a full recap of the incident below and form your own opinion.

However, ArchieFN is maintaining his innocence. He claimed he wasn’t stream sniping at all. Instead, he said he wanted to “contest someone who wasn’t a tier-one pro” and decided to land on NickEh30 after seeing him land in the same spot during a previous game.

Still, he apologized for what he did and acknowledged that some might find it “scummy.” Sadly, that didn’t stop him from copping a bit of abuse, some of which was needless and extreme.

“Why am I waking up to 600 DMs telling me to kill myself?” he said. “I’m 20, and it doesn’t bother me at all, but the majority of the community is quite younger … you really need to think about what you’re saying to people on the internet.”

In the end, ArchieFN’s Fortnite ban won’t last more than a day. It isn’t too long to wait if he’s innocent, but it’s enough for a wake-up call if he’s guilty.

Either way, The NickEh30 was a success despite the stream sniping drama, and a rightful victor was still crowned.