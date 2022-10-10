Logan Paul & KSI react to arrest of British man who stole Prime Hydration from store

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul couldn’t believe it when Kent police claimed they’d arrested a man suspected of stealing a case of Prime Hydration as fans continue to try and get their hands on the viral influencer drink.

YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul ended their infamous rivalry to release their joint project, Prime Hydration, earlier this year.

The sports beverage is available at most major retailers across the United States and the UK, and currently boasts seven flavors, alongside flavor packets called ‘Hydration Sticks.’

Thus far, the product seems to have been relatively successful, with fans showing up in droves for its launch in the UK over the summer and even selling out new flavors online right at release.

drinkprime.com Logan Paul unveiled his PRIME Hydration sports drink alongside former rival KSI on January 4, 2022.

In fact, the UK Prime launch was so popular that ASDA had to shut down fan meetups at certain stores when crowds got too big… and now, there’s been reports of a Prime-related theft.

Man reportedly arrested for stealing case of Prime Hydration

On October 10, Kent police tweeted out that they’d arrested a man suspected of stealing a case of Prime, as caught on CCTV.

“He’s our ‘prime’ suspect,” the Kent Police Ashford account joked, before noting that “other drinks are available.”

They attached a photo of several Prime flavors to their post — and KSI seemed gobsmacked by the news.

“Ain’t no way lmao,” the YouTuber said of the incident in a quote retweet, as though equal parts shocked and amused by the news.

Logan Paul also got in on the action, responding to Kent police’s humorous Prime pun with a joke of his own.

“Did he open the case?” he wrote. “Or is the case… closed?”

Even the official Prime Hydration Instagram account had something to say about the incident, sharing a photo of the tweet to their Stories with the caption “#ThePrimeEffect.”

Instagram: drinkprime

This is just the latest instance of ‘Prime fever’ going too far, with a UK school allegedly banning the drink from its campus back in September. In response, KSI promised to give “a truckload” of Prime to the scorned students.

Fans have had a hard time getting their hands on the drink in the UK — but KSI recently assured viewers that production would be increasing to meet demand.