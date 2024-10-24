Logan Paul slams Messi’s “stupid” drink company & has plan for Prime Hydration lawsuit

Logan Paul has finally shared his thoughts about the lawsuit filed by Mark Anthony International, the distributor of Lionel Messi’s Prime Hydration competitor, Mas+ by Messi.

Shortly after Mas+ by Messi launched in June, fans of KSI and Logan Paul immediately began to notice the similarity between the two sports drinks and called the product a “ripoff.”

On October 8, 2024, Messi’s drink company, Mark Anthony Internation, filed a lawsuit against Prime Hydration to get a court order confirming that they haven’t violated Prime’s design trademarks.

In the filing, Mark Anthony says the design is different enough so customers won’t have any issues confusing the two products. They also claim that the marketing from each company’s respective influencers sets the brands apart from each other.

Mas+ by Messi

Logan and KSI have been quiet since the lawsuit dropped, but finally shared their thoughts in an episode of Impaulsive on Wednesday, October 23.

“[Messi] is somehow suing us for copying us. How is that possible?” Logan said. “We haven’t officially accused him of infringing on our trademark, but there have been conversations that I cannot speak much on. But they ultimately decided that instead of reaching a resolution behind the scenes, they’d rather bring it to the court.”

He went on to explain that people have tagged Prime, Logan, and KSI in posts on Instagram thinking Mas+ by Messi is Prime.

“Or, a Messi version of Prime just like we sponsor our athletes. They think it’s like his Spanish version of Prime,” he added. “In Latin countries, they think it’s the Latin version of Prime, and Messi’s partnered with us.”

(Topic starts at 45:57 in video)

Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak asked if Messi’s drink just translated to “more plus.”

“Yeah, it’s kinda stupid as f**k,” Logan said.

Someone behind the camera joined the conversation about the lawsuit and asked Logan if they were going to do anything about the lawsuit.

“We have a plan. I’m sure it’ll make global headlines,” he revealed. “We’ll see how this plays out.”

The lawsuit from Messi’s drink company is just the latest in a string of legal complaints involving Prime hydration. One of the most notable ones claimed that the sports drink contained a dangerous amount of “forever chemicals” in each bottle, but Logan said it’s been dismissed due to lack of evidence.