Prime’s Logan Paul slams ‘liar’ Ludwig for saying he doesn’t drink his own beverage

Logan Paul has called out Ludwig for claiming he doesn’t drink Prime Hydration after Ludwig found water in his Prime bottle during MrBeast’s 50 YouTubers fight for $1M video.

Back in July, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson invited 50 of YouTube’s top creators to compete for $1,000,000. The influencers completed a series of challenges while locked inside a glass box, and JaidenAnimations took home the grand prize.

During that video, teams completed the viral Squid Game cookie challenge. During a stream in October, Ludwig revealed that during that challenge he grabbed Logan Paul’s bottle of Prime Hydration in an attempt to “cheat.”

“Me, being a f**king cheater, I decided to grab Logan Paul’s Prime, and I wanted to use it to help my team beat the puzzle. That was what I was trying to do. So I sneakily grabbed his Prime and I put some in the cap. When I did, I noticed the color was weird and I took a sip,” he said.

“It was water. Logan Paul replaced his Prime with water. I’m pretty sure that guy is lying. Say what you want about me, but I’ve never put water in a Red Bull can. I drink that sh*t straight up.”

The clip quickly gained the attention of Logan Paul himself, who replied to his claims in the November 4 episode of Impaulsive.

In the segment, Logan explained that he was allowed to have a bottle of Prime on set due to an agreement with MrBeast, but when his first bottle became empty he wasn’t able to grab a new one. Due to this, he filled it up with the provided water bottles so he could continue to promote the brand.

He went on to call out Ludwig for claiming that he doesn’t drink Prime on stream. Logan also claimed that Ludwig accused him of cheating in the video, and called him a hypocrite after he admitted to cheating in the cookie challenge.

“Not only [is he] a hypocrite, but then he exposed himself for cheating. I was in the box with you for 36 hours bro. You saw me drink Prime afterward. A lot of it. And yet you have the audacity to genuinely go in front of your audience and try to convince them that I don’t drink my product,” he said.

(Topic starts at 31:09)

“In this scenario, he’s a hypocritical lying blockhead beta b*tch bro. Why [did he] make sh*t up? I tried so hard to like this guy,” he added.

This isn’t the first time Logan Paul’s had a public spat with another influencer. Back in October, he went head to head with Minecraft YouTuber Tommyinnit in a series of posts on X which he says “hurt” his feelings.