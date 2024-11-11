Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Hydration sued over “malicious” trademark infringement

Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration is facing another trademark lawsuit, this time over the logo it created for Prime X bottles.

Back in June, the popular sports drink company revealed the Prime X treasure hunt event where the winner brought home a $1M grand prize.

The hunt came with two new Prime Hydration bottles named after the event with a black X logo near the top, and featured map pieces hidden behind the label and a code under the bottle’s lid.

Article continues after ad

Prime’s treasure hunt went off without a hitch, but on Friday, November 8, a lawsuit was filed in the Minnesota District Court claiming the X logo used on the bottles violated another company’s trademark.

Minnesota-based X Hydration filed a lawsuit against Logan and KSI’s drink company claiming the Prime X bottle release infringed on its logo trademark and has caused “irreparable harm” and will “continue to suffer irreparable harm.”

Article continues after ad

“Defendant markets its “X” sports drink products with packaging having an X logo that is confusingly similar to X Hydration’s federally registered X logo mark,” the complaint reads.

Article continues after ad

United States District Dourt

But that’s not the only way that X Hydration is claiming Prime has violated its trademarks since the release of the flavor. Prime X is available in two bottle colors – blue and pink – which happens to also be the bottle colors of X Hydration’s current offerings.

The Minnesota-based company claims that the Prime X color decisions were made “with the intent to further confuse the public.” It also claims there have been “instances of actual consumer confusion” between the two products.

Article continues after ad

“Defendant’s actions complained of herein have been deliberate, willful, malicious and in bad faith, with the intent to mislead consumers and inflict injury on X Hydration,” the complaint reads.

Prime Hydration has not responded to the lawsuit as of writing.

Article continues after ad

It’s not the first trademark lawsuit they’ve faced in 2024, either. Back in August, NASCAR driver Caesar Bacarella filed a lawsuit against Prime Hydration claiming it violated the trademark for his supplement company, Alpha Prime.

Article continues after ad

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee filed a trademark lawsuit back in July after Prime released a limited-edition Kevin Durant bottle that featured the NBA star’s Olympic achievements on the back of the label.

In October, Messi’s drink company ‘Mas+ by Messi’ filed a lawsuit against Prime Hydration to seek a declaratory judgment to confirm that Mas+ is not copying Prime’s bottle design. The lawsuit claims Logan’s past controversies and his involvement in marketing the drink are enough to make consumers aware that the two drinks are different.