Logan Paul & KSI blast “ridiculous” reactions toward Lunchly vs Kai Cenat McDonald’s ad

Logan Paul and KSI have had it with critics’ “ridiculous” attitudes toward Lunchly vs the relatively positive response that Kai Cenat’s Chicken Big Mac advertisement has received.

YouTube stars Logan Paul, KSI and MrBeast are in a trifecta of backlash as netizens continue to lash out at Lunchly, their joint project combining Prime Hydration and Feastables chocolate bars.

From dieticians slamming the product’s “heinous” marketing tactics to fellow creators accusing the trio of “selling crap to kids who don’t know better,” Lunchly has become a major talking point if only for the outrage against it.

However, another influencer who also had a major food collaboration is receiving a decidedly different response: Kai Cenat, a Twitch streamer who was praised across the net for appearing in an advertisement for McDonald’s new Chicken Big Mac.

Given that much of the conversation surrounding Lunchly is to do with its advertisement as a “better-for-you” version of Lunchables, the influencers responsible for the product are left scratching their heads at the world’s apparent acceptance of another big creator promoting fast food.

“Lunchly is not a healthy food, but go get your McDonald’s Kai Cenat sandwich right now !” IMPAULSIVE co-host Mike Majlak said during an October 23 episode of the podcast.

“We weren’t the ones complaining!” KSI added. “It’s ridiculous. It’s fine for Cenat and it’s fine for FaZe Rug, and it’s fine for Ryan Trahan. But for us, oh, we’re the bad guys. ‘How dare you release a product?'”

“It’s super weird how that works, bro,” Logan chimed in. “I feel like YouTubers should be supporting YouTubers.”

(Topic begins at 13:19)

They aren’t the only ones pointing out the internet’s treatment of them, by far. Even Doctor Mike, a board-certified family medicine doctor and content creator, felt the backlash against the influencer trio was unfair in spite of his criticisms toward Lunchly’s nutritional offerings.

Jake Paul also made similar comments, calling the hate against the three YouTubers “outrageous.” FaZe Banks claimed the backlash was due to “bad timing” — but whatever the case may be, it’s clear the trio is tired of the internet’s supposed double-standards against them.

