Jake Paul slams “outrageous” hate around Logan Paul & MrBeast’s Lunchly

YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul, defended his brother’s Lunchly products, calling its competitors “jealous,” and compared to to Kai Cenat’s collab with McDonald’s.

In an episode of the boxer’s ‘BS w/ Jake Paul’ podcast, Jake Paul addressed the criticism regarding Logan Paul’s latest business venture, Lunchly.

In September, Logan teamed up with MrBeast and KSI to release Lunchly, a snack kit similar to Lunchables. The kit comes in three different varieties; Turkey Stack ‘Ems, The Pizza, and Fiesta Nachos.

Article continues after ad

Though Logan runs a reputable enterprise, Jake argued that the hate surrounding Lunchly was “completely outrageous.”

“I think it’s completely outrageous. And then Kai Cenat launches his McDonald’s meal and no one says a peep. And it’s like who cares, like, eat it or don’t eat it,” Jake said.

“There’s definitely favorites being played, and that’s not fair,” added his podcast co-host.

Article continues after ad

“It’s weird how KSI, MrBeast, and Logan get all the hate for making something that’s better,” Jake said. “And then Kai comes out with a McDonald’s meal and nobody says a f*cking thing. Whatever Kai’s meal is, it’s going to be 10X worse than Lunchly. But, no one says a thing right now because Kai is still in that phase where everybody loves him.”

Article continues after ad

Kai Cenat has been the face of McDonald’s long-awaited Chicken Big Mac sandwich, appearing in marketing videos and even taste-testing it on stream.

Jake noted that Logan and his Lunchly partners “upped the ante” in the food industry and that attacking “young entrepreneurs” like his brother wasn’t warranted.

“Why attack these young entrepreneurs when there’s these megalodon corporations who are printing billions of dollars for the last 60 years? The responsibility for the super healthy sh*t should be on their shoulders, not on these 20-year-old entrepreneurs.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Instagram: lunchly Logan Paul, KSI, and MrBeast compare Lunchly to Lunchables.

“It doesn’t make any f*cking sense… it is better,” Jake added as he compared the health factors of his brother’s Lunchly products to its competitor Lunchables.

“Really what it boils down to is other creators, press, and media members who are jealous of these people’s positions and their success are waiting for some slip up to claw at them and rip them down,” he said. “Society builds people up to tear them down.”

Article continues after ad

Jake isn’t the only one to come to Lunchly’s defense, either. Shortly after the meal kit was released, YouTuber DanTDM slammed the “crap” lunch kit.

MrBeast then released a statement saying that despite the speculation, they’re actually giving consumers a “higher quality version at roughly the same price” as Lunchables.