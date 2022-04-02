Logan Paul claims he’d “definitely” beat Conor McGregor in boxing bout

Logan Paul claims he’d “definitely” beat Conor McGregor in a boxing bout based on how well he performed against Floyd Mayweather compared to him, but admitted he’d lose in MMA.

Logan Paul stunned the world by going the distance against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in June 2021. It opened the door to new opportunities and even caught the eye of Conor McGregor.

In March 2022, Logan opened up about his return to boxing. Nothing has been made official yet. However, he flirted with the idea of fighting McGregor during an interview with BILD and claimed he’d “definitely” beat him.

“I don’t think McGregor wants to fight me,” said Logan. “He knows he’s losing. That’s not a joke. I just can’t see how he will be able to beat me. He really struggled in his fight against Mayweather and had problems.”

In contrast, Logan believes he performed much better against him and could have even won the fight. “From round eight against Mayweather, I turned up. If I had had two more rounds, I would have knocked him out.”

Of course, Logan had a huge height advantage over him. Logan stands at 6 ft 2 while Mayweather is 5 ft 8. Still, he performed well given the gap in experience and believes that gives him the edge against McGregor.

“I know that Conor would beat me in MMA, but I would definitely defeat him in boxing,” he said. McGregor also admitted he was open to the idea back in July 2021, so it’s not beyond the realm of possibility.

If a fight between them does eventuate, it won’t be for a while. Logan is currently working with WWE and is set to make his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 on Saturday, April 2. He’s even considering doing it full-time.

Meanwhile, UFC President Dana White revealed McGregor is expected to return to MMA in April following his horrific leg break against Dustin Poirer in July 2021. However, his next opponent hasn’t been revealed.