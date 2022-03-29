Logan Paul mocks Rey Mysterio’s legacy in lead-up to WWE WrestleMania showdown

Logan Paul mocked WWE legend Rey Mysterio’s legacy by wearing his mask on Monday Night Raw as tensions brew in the lead-up to their tag-team showdown at WrestleMania 38.

On March 22, Logan Paul revealed the outfit he will wear at WrestleMania 38. However, on the same day, The Miz stole Rey Mysterio’s mask and dared The Maverick to wear it as a part of his costume.

The idea is that it would be the ultimate disrespect to Rey Mysterio’s legacy since the mask is an integral part of his brand and identity, and being the perfect heel he is, Logan obliged.

Advertisement

The mockery didn’t sit well with Rey Mysterio and Dom Mysterio, who marched down to the ring to dish out some punishment and retrieve what was theirs, and they were successful.

Read More: Logan Paul set to make boxing return alongside Jake Paul

Logan tried to squirm away but couldn’t escape. Rey Mysterio managed to rip the mask off his face. Then, he gave The Miz one last beatdown before their WrestleMania showdown.

Logan’s stint in the squared circle had a rocky start, but it’s been well-received by fans and legends alike. He’s even considering doing it full-time, and Ric Flair is all for it.

WrestleMania 38 kicks off on Saturday, April 2, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It’s the most iconic pay-per-view event on the WWE calendar, and Logan has center stage.