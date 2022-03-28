Logan Paul set to make boxing return alongside Jake Paul and KSI fights

YouTube star Logan Paul will apparently be making his return to the boxing ring in August, with the month also set to include fights from Jake Paul and KSI.

Logan and Jake Paul may not have been involved with the first YouTuber boxing event, but their involvement with influencer fights has helped raised the bar quite considerably.

As Jake has gone on to take his record to 5-0 – defeating former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley twice, as we all as Ben Askren – Logan hasn’t been as active. His last fight was the exhibition draw with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, and he hasn’t made much noise about strapping on the gloves again.

Advertisement

Logan will be getting back inside a ring before long – the wrestling ring, that is, as he’s a part of the WWE’s WrestleMania 38 event – but a return to boxing might also be on the cards before long.

Logan Paul apparently returns to boxing in August

According to EntroBox promoter Ron Johnson, Logan has apparently signed up with the promotion and will be fighting in August. Though, an opponent and date haven’t been mooted.

“We also got my brother Logan Paul, you can look forward to him in around the August timeframe,” Johnson told Bally Sport on March 26, as he claimed his promotion had also signed up Welterweight king Terence Crawford.

Advertisement

Logan’s return to boxing around that time would be a pretty interesting one, especially as his brother Jake is also set to fight around then too. Fellow YouTube star KSI has also suggested he’ll be back in the ring in August, which would make it a pretty stacked month for fans.

While he has been active on social media after Johnson’s claims, Logan has yet to back them up and confirm that he’ll be back in action.

As noted, his focus has been on training for WWE’s WrestleMania event, and maybe when that’s all said and done, we’ll know more. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see.